FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear recently signed Senate Bill 30 into law, a move the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life said will benefit organ donation across the state.
A news release said SB 30 will allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donation questions to the screen when individuals are renewing their car tags online. It also allows county clerks the opportunity to ask people in person to register as organ donors.
“Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant,” said Calloway County Circuit Clerk Linda Avery. “Across America, 20 people die each day due to this need. We knew we must find additional ways to grow the registry to match the increasing need for organ donation. As the registry grows, so does the number of organ donors and transplants – so this bill truly saves lives.”
In 2021, more than 500 organs were recovered and transplanted across the Kentucky region, thanks to nearly 200 generous organ donors, Trust for Life said. SB 30 will expand the number of times people are asked to join the registry and help those requiring urgent transplant services. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm (R-London) and passed unanimously through the Senate and House. Beshear signed it into law on March 9.
“I am proud to sponsor this lifesaving legislation,” Storm said. “It is critical to increase the number of organ and tissue donors in Kentucky. Working with these passionate nonprofits and Boards of Directors to draft this bill was important to me as I know it will result in more registered donors and more lives saved.”
“The Circuit Clerks committed to supporting the mission of organ donation 30 years ago,” Avery said. “It is thrilling to see the continued momentum as SB 30 will potentially double the number of people who are asked to join the registry each year. I have been honored to be part of the education and positive shift for Kentucky.”
For more information about organ, tissue and cornea donation or to register as a donor, visit donatelifeky.org.
