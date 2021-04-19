MURRAY — The defendants in a pair of high-profile criminal cases had their cases advanced to their next levels Friday afternoon when a Calloway County grand jury issued indictments.
The most serious of those cases ended in indictments on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $5,000 but under $10,000 for Julius Sotomayor, 22, of Almo. Those charges are in connection with the late March death of a Murray State University student, Sarah Townsend, 21, of Farmville, Virginia.
Townsend’s body was discovered on the morning of March 26 in a ditch along Fox Road near the Cherry Corner community of the county about four miles southeast of Murray. An autopsy examination that was performed at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville determined that Townsend died on or about March 25, the day before a passerby found her remains near the intersection of McCuiston Drive.
The autopsy showed that Townsend had died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office had asked Kentucky State Police to take over the case after responding to the scene on the 26th and, after determining Townsend’s identity, which was not accomplished until late in the afternoon of the 26th, KSP detectives were able to identify Sotomayor was a suspect.
He was eventually located and taken into custody at about 3 a.m. on March 27. He was formally charged about four hours later, about 24 hours after the case had been opened. Sotomayor has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail since his arrest on a $1 million bond as ordered by Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens.
Hutchens found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury on April 7, following a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court. He set a May 4 date for Sotomayor’s first appearance in Calloway Circuit Court, pending the grand jury’s finding on Friday.
“There was nothing out of the ordinary with this one,” said Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen of Friday’s session. “The only thing was it took a lot longer than normal. That’s because we haven’t had a grand jury meet in something like six months (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), so we had a lot of cases to send to the jury, plus (Sotomayor’s) was the last one of the day that we brought to them.
“But we felt pretty confident going in that they would indict and now we head into the next steps, which will be in circuit now. So we’ll have his arraignment first, and even though we do have rule days next week, the filing deadline for that has already passed, so we can’t move it onto that docket, but (Hutchens) has set the May 4 date, so we’ll be able to go with that.”
Burkeen said the arraignment should prove routine with Sotomayor most likely entering a not guilty plea and a status hearing being set for 30 to 45 days after that initial appearance in front of Judge James T. Jameson. In addition, Jameson is expected to order the opposing sides to exchange evidence in the case, known in legal terms as “discovery,” within 30 days of the arraignment.
During Sotomayor’s prelim, attorney Shannon Powers, a public defender, indicated that he would be making a motion concerning Sotomayor’s bond.
Townsend was a pre-vet major at Murray State, who was studying to be a veterinarian. In the prelim, KSP Detective Trevor Pervine testified that Sotomayor admitted to shooting Townsend after he allegedly threatened to kill himself and Townsend had attempted to stop him.
•••
The other high-profile case with which the grand jury dealt Friday, while it involved much less serious charges, is a case that frayed the nerves of many people in Murray.
Kya Nelson, 19, of Racine, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree. This stems from incidents on consecutive days in late January in which Murray High School was the target of false reports, indicating that activities resulting in many casualties were in progress.
The first of these came on the morning of Jan. 26 as numerous emergency personnel raced to the campus after Murray Police Department Dispatch received a series of phone calls that indicated an active shooter situation was in progress. With this happening close to the anniversary of a deadly shooting three years earlier in neighboring Marshall County, immediate reaction pointed to this being related to that.
However, once at the campus, law enforcement officers, who had gone inside with their guns drawn, expecting to confront a dangerous suspect, quickly found that there had been no shooting. There were no victims. It had all been a hoax, bringing a sigh of relief to the community.
Relief, though, turned to frustration the next morning, when another call to MPD Dispatch indicated bombs had been planted on the campus grounds and were about to explode. Once again, nothing was found after yet another intensive response by law enforcement. Classes were moved to non-traditional learning for the remainder of the day.
Unknown to the public, though, law enforcement personnel from numerous agencies were already on the trail of a suspect. Four days later, MPD detectives were arresting Nelson at his home in Wisconsin. He waived extradition and was brought to Murray about two weeks later.
It is believed that Nelson has also been involved in this kind of activity — known as “swatting” — in California. He has cases pending in the Los Angeles area. Swatting is similar to a false alarm call, only the results are more serious. The goal of the caller is to report that a serious crime is in progress, thus causing a high-pressure response from law enforcement to an address where its inhabitants are caught by surprise and often are even detained before the truth is learned and they are released.
Nelson has been incarcerated at the Calloway jail since his arrival.
Nelson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 28 in front of Hutchens. However, Burkeen said that, with the grand jury’s action on Friday, that is now nullified and circuit court now takes charge of the case.
Burkeen said he believes Nelson will also appear for the first time in Calloway Circuit the first week of May.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.