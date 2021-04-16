MURRAY — A Calloway County grand jury this afternoon indicted an Almo man on charges related to the death of a Murray State University student a few weeks ago.
Assistant Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said the grand jury did find that enough evidence was present in the case of Julius Sotomayor, 22, of Almo to move it forward. Sotomayor is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $5,000 but under $10,000 in connection to the death of Sarah Townsend, who died on or about March 25.
Townsend was a senior student at Murray State from Farmville, Virginia. Her body was discovered on the morning of March 26 in a ditch along Fox Road near the Cherry Corner community about four miles southeast of Murray. An autopsy examination later determined that she had been shot multiple times.
Kentucky State Police arrested Sotomayor about 24 hours after Townsend’s body was found. He has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray since his arrest. Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens set his bond at $1 million and has not changed that amount during two court appearances, the latest one being Sotomayor’s preliminary hearing in which Hutchens found enough probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.
Burkeen said that with the filing deadline having already passed for the next dockets in Calloway Circuit Court, which are set for next week, he anticipates Sotomayor’s initial appearance in Calloway Circuit to be either May 4 or May 6.
In addition, the grand jury also indicted a Wisconsin man for his alleged role in a pair of false reporting incidents in late January that targeted Murray High School in January.
Kya Nelson, 19, who resides in Racine, Wisconsin, is facing two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree.
Nelson is accused of making a series of phone calls to Murray Police Department 911 Dispatch on the morning of Jan. 25 that indicated an active shooter situation was in progress at the Murray High campus. The calls resulted in the campus being placed on lockdown, a heavy response from emergency personnel and the entire community grinding to a halt, waiting for any word of what had happened.
The scene was repeated a day later when MPD Dispatch received a report that bombs were about to explode at Murray High. However, there were no bombs, just like there had been there no shooter the previous day. No one was injured.
Nelson became the suspect after an intensive investigation by multiple agencies. Four days later, MPD detectives were in Racine and arrested Nelson. He waived extradition to Kentucky in early February and has been incarcerated at the Calloway jail since his arrival.
Nelson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 28 in front of Hutchens. However, Burkeen said that, with the grand jury’s action today, that is nullified and circuit court now takes charge of the case.
Burkeen said he believes Nelson will also appear for the first time in Calloway Circuit the first week of May.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. n
