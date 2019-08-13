MURRAY — A Calloway County grand jury last week issued indictments on seven charges related to a major methamphetamine case.
The grand jury indicted James M. Norsworthy, 59, of Murray. Those charges include firearm-enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), which is a Class B felony that is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
Norsworthy was arrested on June 5 as Calloway County deputies executed a search warrant on a residence on KY 94 West near the Graves County line. Soon, CCSO deputies were joined by law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies in searching the property for evidence.
Calloway Sheriff Sam Steger said that when all was said and done, officials from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Paducah Post of Duty for the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Murray Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Paducah Police Department all were involved with that search. He said that search lasted nearly two days.
The result, Steger said, was one of the largest meth seizures in the county’s history, with a total of six pounds of the drug falling into the hands of law enforcement.
Steger added that the meth was discovered along with marijuana, as well as firearms and numbers forms of drug paraphernalia. He also said several vehicles were seized as well, all of which are believed to have been purchased or obtained through assets related to selling meth.
Along with the trafficking charge, the grand jury also indicted Norsworthy on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in its original container and obscuring the identity of a machine value over $500 but less than $10,000.
Norsworthy is scheduled to be in Calloway Circuit Court on Aug. 20 for his arraignment. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.