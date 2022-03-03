MURRAY – The Calloway County Grand Jury issued the following indictments in February.
Erica Marie Garner, 25, of Hardin
The grand jury charges that on or about Jan. 20, 2022, Garner committed the offense of first-degree bail jumping when, having been released from custody by court order upon condition to appear subsequently at a specified time and place for a status hearing about a charge of having committed a felony, she intentionally failed to appear in violation of KRS 520.070.
Cody R. Kirkland, 28, of New Concord,
The grand jury charges that on or about Jan. 20, 2022, Kirkland committed the offense of first-degree bail jumping when, having been released from custody by court order upon condition to appear subsequently at a specified time and place for a status hearing about a charge of having committed a felony, he intentionally failed to appear in violation of KRS 520.070.
Todd Douglas Morris, 33, of Benton
The grand jury charges that on or about Jan. 18, 2022, Morris committed the offense of first-degree bail jumping when, having been released from custody by court order upon condition to appear subsequently at a specified time and place for an arraignment about a charge of having committed a felony, he intentionally failed to appear in violation of KRS 520.070.
Beau Maness, 23, of Murray,
The grand jury charges that on or about Jan. 18, 2022, Maness committed the offense of second-degree assault twice when he wantonly caused serious physical injury to two people by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, in violation of KRS 508.020.
Destin Joseph Owens, 21, of Murray,
The grand jury charges that on or about Dec. 31, 2021, Owens committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition when he unlawfully took two TVs and accessories from a woman, in violation of KRS 514.030; and committed the offense of complicity to second-degree burglary when he aided Cameron Lovan, with the intent to commit theft, to knowingly and unlawfully enter a residence, in violation of KRS 511.030.
Matthew Smith, 28, of Murray
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Smith committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Amanda Smith, 40, of Murray
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Smith committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Harold Blaylock, 21, of McKenzie, Tennessee
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Blaylock committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Christopher Copeland, 25, of McKenzie, Tennessee
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Blaylock committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Hunter French, 19, of Henry, Tennessee
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, French committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Delena Kerr, 45, of McKenzie, Tennessee
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Kerr committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Joseph Sifrit, 44, of Hollow Rock, Tennessee
The grand jury charges that between the first day of February 2021 and the first day of August 2021, Kerr committed the offense of engaging in organized crime when, with the purpose to establish or maintain a criminal syndicate or to facilitate any of its activities, he committed a theft offense as defined in KRS Chapter 514, in violation of KRS 506.120.
Cheyne C. Miller, 31, of Murray
The grand jury charges that between Nov. 1-30, 2021, Miller committed the offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance when he knowingly and unlawfully trafficked in more than two grams of methamphetamine, in violation of KRS 218A.1412; and that he committed the offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance when he knowingly and unlawfully trafficked in more than two grams of methamphetamine, in violation of KRS 218A.1412.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
