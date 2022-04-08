The Calloway County Grand Jury issued the following indictments in March.
Matthew Smith, 28, of Murray
The grand jury charges that on or about March 1 in Calloway County, Smith allegedly committed the offense of first-degree bail jumping (Class D felony). He had reportedly been released from custody by court order upon condition to appear subsequently at a specified time and place for an arraignment about a charge of having committed a felony, and he allegedly intentionally failed to appear, in violation of KRS 520.070.
Amanda Smith, 41, of Murray
The grand jury charges that on or about March 1, 2022, in Calloway County, Smith committed the offense of first degree bail jumping (Class D felony) when, having been released from custody by court order upon condition to appear subsequently at a specified time and place for an arraignment about a charge of having committed a felony, in Calloway Circuit Indictment 22-CR-33, she intentionally failed to appear, in violation of KRS 520.070.
Charles Stiers, 53, of West Liberty
The grand jury charges that between Oct. 29, 1999, and March 5, 2009, in Calloway County, Stiers allegedly committed the offense of flagrant non-support by persistently failing to provide support (Class D felony) which he could reasonably provide and which he knew he had an obligation to provide to his minor child, resulting in an arrearage totaling $9,605.06, in violation of KRS 530.050.
Mark Anthony Hutson, 41, of Murray
The grand jury charges that:
• between Feb. 12-14, 2022 in Calloway County, Hutson committed the offense of third-degree burglary (Class D felony) when, with the intent to commit theft, he allegedly knowingly entered a storage facility, in violation of KRS 511.040.
• that on or about Feb. 12, in Calloway County, Hutson committed the offense of third-degree criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor) when he allegedly intentionally destroyed or damaged property causing pecuniary loss of less than $500, in violation of KRS 512.040.
• that between Feb. 12-14, Hutson allegedly committed the offense of possession of burglar’s tools (Class A misdemeanor) when he possessed bolt cutters and a snake camera, in violation of KRS 511.050.
• that between Feb. 12-14, Hutson allegedly committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking or disposition when he unlawfully took or exercised control over movable property valued over $1,000 but less than $10,000 with intent to deprive the victim thereof (Class D felony).
• that between Feb. 12-14, Hutson, who was at that time more than 21 years old, became a persistent felony offender in the first-degree (sentence enhancement), in violation of KRS 532.080. In addition to being charged one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (value $1,000 or more but less than $10,000), he was previously been charged and convicted of the following felonies: on Oct. 17, 2018 Hutson was convicted in Calloway Circuit Court of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence, leading to a sentence of 10 years in the Department of Corrections; on June 11, 2013, Hutson was convicted in Calloway Circuit Court of first-degree stalking, leading to a sentence of four years in the Department of Corrections.
The grand jury also separately indicted Hutson with another true bill. One count was for being a persistent felony offender in the first degree related to the 2013 and 2018 convictions (sentence enhancement). With the other count, the grand jury charges that on or about Feb. 24, 2022, in Calloway County, Hutson allegedly committed the offense of tampering with a witness (Class D felony) when, knowing that an individual may be called as a witness in an official proceeding, he attempted to induce the person to absent herself or otherwise avoid appearing or testifying at the official proceeding with intent to influence the outcome thereof, in violation of KRS 524.050.
Anthony Edward Forrest, 33, of Murray
The grand jury charges that:
• on or about Jan. 8, 2022, in Calloway County, Forrest allegedly committed the offense of fourth-degree assault (Class A misdemeanor) when he intentionally caused physical injury to in individual, in violation of KRS 508.030.
• on or about Jan. 8, 2022, in Calloway County, Forrest allegedly committed the offense of first degree strangulation (Class C felony) when, without consent, he intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood of the same individual by applying pressure on the person’s neck, in violation of KRS 508.170.
Brandon Montgomery, 35, of Murray
The grand jury charges that between June 2020 and January 2021 in Calloway County, Montgomery allegedly committed the offense of first-degree criminal abuse when he intentionally abused a person 12 years old or younger (Class C felony), or permitted that same minor, of whom he had actual custody, to be abused and thereby caused serious physical injury, torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment, in violation of KRS 508.100.
Amber Dunlap, 32, of Murray
The grand jury charges that between June 2020 and January 2021 in Calloway County, Dunlap allegedly committed the offense of first-degree criminal abuse when she intentionally abused a person 12 years old or younger (Class C felony), or permitted that same minor, of whom she had actual custody, to be abused and thereby caused serious physical injury, torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment, in violation of KRS 508.100.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
