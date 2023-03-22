MURRAY – The Calloway County Grand Jury issued the following indictments when it met on March 3:
Jasten M. Murphy, 20, of Hazel
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Feb. 19, 2023, Murphy committed the offense of second-degree assault when he intentionally caused physical injury to J.A. by means of a dangerous instrument, in violation of KRS 508.020; and that on or about the same day, he committed the offense of third-degree terroristic threatening when he threatened to commit a crime likely to result in death of serious physical injury to the victim, in violation of KRS 508.080.
Steven M. Jester, 30, of Murray
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Jan. 26, 2023, Jester committed the offense of second-degree terroristic threatening when he intentionally, with respect to a school function, threatened to commit an act likely to result in death or serious physical injury to a person a student group of Lyon County Middle School, in violation of KRS 508.078; and that on or about the same day, he committed the offense of second-degree terroristic threatening when he intentionally, with respect to a school function, threatened to commit an act likely to result in death or serious physical injury to a student reasonably expected to lawfully be on Lyon County Middle School property, in violation of KRS 508.078.
Angela M. Deskins, 41, of Murray
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Feb. 13, 2023, Deskins committed the offense of complicity to first-degree fleeing or evading police when she counseled Joshua Odom, while operating a motor vehicle with intent to elude of flee, to knowingly disobey a direction to stop his motor vehicle. The order was given by Deputy Todd Clere of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Jury found that by fleeing or evading, he created substantial risk of serious physical injury or death, in violation of KRS 520.095.
Apollo R. Tolmie, 40, of Dexter
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Feb. 10, 2023, Tolmie committed the offense of first-degree possession of a controlled substance when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine after having twice been convicted of a violation of KRS 218A.1415, in violation of KRS 218A.1415; and that on or about the same day, he committed the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a pipe, in violation of KRS 218A.500(2).
In a separate indictment, the Grand Jury charges that on or about Feb. 10, 2023, Tolmie committed the offense of possession of firearm by convicted felon when he possessed a firearm when he had been convicted of a felony, in violation of KRS 527.040; and that on or about the same day, Tolmie – who was at that time more than 21 years old – was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon. Since Tolmie was previously charged with and convicted of two felonies, he now stands charged as being a persistent felony offender, in the first degree, in violation of KRS 532.080.
Tolmie was convicted of the first felony in question on May 8, 2014, when he appeared in Calloway Circuit Court for the charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police. He was sentenced to three years in a state prison.
Tolmie was convicted of the second felony in question on Feb. 8, 2018, when he appeared in Calloway Circuit Court for a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was sentenced to one year in a state prison.
Justin Brittain, 43, of Murray
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Dec. 10, 2022, Brittain committed the offense of receiving stolen property when he retained a .38 revolver pistol from someone knowing it had been stolen, or having reason to believe it had been stolen, in violation of KRS 514.110.
In a separate indictment, the Grand Jury charges that on or about Dec. 19, 2022, Brittain committed the offense of receiving stolen property when he retained a 2020 Taizhou Trailmaster F10 moped, valued at more than $1,000, from another person knowing it had been stolen, or having reason to believe it had been stolen, in violation of KRS 514.110.
Alvin Rowe, 24, of Murray
The Grand Jury charges that on or about Feb. 9, 2023, Rowe committed the offense of second-degree burglary when, with the intent to commit an assault, he knowingly entered a dwelling on Riveria Court, in violation of KRS 511.030; and that on or about Feb. 9, 2023, Rowe committed the offense of fourth-degree assault when he intentionally caused physical injury to an individual, in violation of KRS 508.030.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.