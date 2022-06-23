CALLOWAY COUNTY – A state grant will allow an area telecommunications company to proceed with a project to provide internet service to an unserved section of Calloway County.
According to a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear this week announced an investment of more than $203 million to expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses as part of his Better Kentucky Plan. Beshear said the state’s Better Internet program is providing more than $89.1 million in 46 grant awards to 12 internet service providers and local governments across 35 Kentucky counties. Grant recipients have pledged funds to match the state’s contributions, bringing the total investment for this round of broadband expansion awards to over $203 million, he said.
“I am incredibly pleased to announce what I believe is the single largest provision of funding for high-speed internet in our commonwealth’s history,” Beshear said. “High-speed, reliable internet service is not just the infrastructure of the future, it is the infrastructure of the present. It is just as important right now as roads and bridges. And today is a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky, as high-speed internet will be critical to the success of our state’s economy and to future job creation.”
The Mayfield-based West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation received two grant awards totaling $3,365,704. The overall project cost is $6,731,408, including the required matching funds, which will fund the expansion of high-speed internet access to 843 currently unserved households and businesses located in Calloway and Marshall counties.
“WK&T has served parts of rural Calloway and Marshall counties since our founding members saw a need in rural areas that weren’t being met by the large telecom providers,” said Trevor Bonnstetter, CEO of West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T). “This grant award means that more residents of Calloway and Marshall counties outside the current WK&T footprint are one step closer to having access to the fastest, most reliable internet technology available. This technology improves the daily lives of our members by opening up a whole new world of opportunities in entertainment, health care, education and so much more.”
Karen Jackson-Furman, chief operating officer for WK&T, said the grant is for the completely unserved area of Calloway County in the northeast corner. The project will involve construction of 82 miles of buried fiber optic cable, which will pass 594 locations. The project is estimated to cost $4.23 million and the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Program will fund 50% of that, Jackson-Furman said.
“The other 50% is going to be covered between Calloway County and WK&T as partners,” Jackson-Furman said. “With this (partnership) WK&T will also provide fiber optic service to any fire stations in that grant build area for 10 years. That’s the county’s deal and it will benefit the county residents (and their safety).”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the grant application had been submitted to the state more than a year ago, so he was pleased to finally hear confirmation that WK&T would be receiving it.
“The next question (for residents of the unserved area) is going to be, ‘Well, when am I going to get internet?’” Imes said. “I did talk to Trevor Bonnstetter, and (the exact timeline is) depending on the supply chain and all the peripheral stuff that has to go with it.”
Imes said that while he is excited about providing broadband access for the northeastern part of the county, that will still leave what he calls “the doughnut” surrounding Murray. The so-called “doughnut” is a circular area just past the city limits on all sides that is currently underserved by internet providers. That will be the next area on which the county and WK&T will try to focus once this initial project complete, Imes said.
The awards were made using a competitive process managed by the Finance and Administration Cabinet, which issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in August 2021. An evaluation team comprised of state government employees spent six months evaluating and scoring the nearly 100 proposals received in response to the RFP. The 12 successful applicants, representing 46 projects, were selected based on their demonstrated ability to meet certain conditions required to receive this funding.
Multiple grants were awarded in other nearby western Kentucky counties as well. Gibson Connect received a grant for $4,650,880 to help with an overall project cost of $11,073,552 to expand access to high-speed internet to 1,763 currently unserved households and businesses in Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties. Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative received seven grants totaling $13,827,320 to help pay for a $27,906,340 project to expand high-speed access to 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties. The remainder of the grants went to Charter Communications, Frankfort Plant Board, Cumberland Cellular, South Central Telecom, Boone County Fiscal Court, Duo County Telephone Cooperative, Bardstown Connect, Crystal Broadband Networks and Tri-County Electric.
“These grants will lower the cost of construction so that our most rural areas will have access to this necessity of high-speed internet,” State Budget Director John Hicks said. “These funds are dedicated to unserved areas in Kentucky. We’re also setting up Kentucky’s first Office of Broadband Development to help administer and create a master plan for the commonwealth to provide universal service to every Kentuckian.”
The news release said the awards are the result of a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Beshear in April 2021 that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to bring internet access to unserved and underserved communities across the commonwealth. House Bill 320 and House Bill 382 established Kentucky’s Broadband Deployment Fund to assist private sector entities and governmental agencies in the cost of constructing the “last mile” of high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved households and businesses across Kentucky.
