MAYFIELD — Over the weekend, Graves County Jailer George Workman made a request for information on an escaped inmate to be released.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, said that Workman made the request Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office said that, at about 7:07 a.m. Saturday, Darius Harrison, 26, of Mayfield, left the jail on foot. He was working inside the jail and found access to an open door and exited the facility on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said that deputies at the jail immediately noticed that Harrison was missing and contacted other law enforcement agencies. A search was conducted, utilizing law enforcement officers, as well as K9 units, but those efforts had been unsuccessful as of Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said that Harrison was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants and tennis shoes. He was last seen headed north on Sixth Street in Mayfield.
Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mayfield Police Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Graves jail or local law enforcement agencies.
