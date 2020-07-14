CALLOWAY COUNTY — A Graves County man remains in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Sunday that ended in Calloway County.
In a news release Monday, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said that, at a little after 1 Sunday afternoon, Graves Deputy Zach Smith observed a motorcycle turn from KY 131 onto KY 58 near Mayfield, having disregarded the stop sign at the end of KY 131.
Hayden said that the motorcycle cut off and nearly struck an SUV at the intersection, causing Smith to initiate a pursuit. The motorcycle then sped away from Smith, refusing to stop.
Hayden said the pursuit went south on Byrd Road, then south on Puryear Road, east, south on Williams Lane, east on Golo Road and south on Brittan Lane before entering KY 464. The pursuit continued on KY 464 and moved into northwestern Calloway County.
Once in Calloway County, the pursuit continued east on KY 464 (Backusburg Road), north on KY 1836 (Hammond Road), south on KY 299 (Kirksey Highway), east on KY 121, south on Lawson Road and west on Jones Sparkman Road before turning onto Lynn Grove Road, Hayden said. It was 2043 Lynn Grove Road that the motorcycle wrecked.
Once the pursuit entered Calloway County, Hayden said Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the lead in the pursuit. He said that, after the crash, the operator of the motorcycle ran toward a nearby residence on foot. Deputies pursued the suspect on foot before eventually coming to a deep body of water.
Hayden said that it was in the water that deputies were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody.
The suspect was identified as Derek F. Brown, 37, of Graves County. Hayden said quantities of crystal methamphetamine were seized from the suspect before he was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment following the foot chase. He then was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Hayden said numerous charges were being filed from both Graves and Calloway counties.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
