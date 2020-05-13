LYNNVILLE — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said a Monday wreck resulted in a Murray man being taken to a hospital.
In a news release, Graves deputies said they responded at about 10:55 a.m. to the Lynnville community of southern Graves County after receiving a report of a two-vehicle collision. Upon arriving, deputies spoke to Cassie Levy, 71, of Paducah, who told them that she was driving her 2019 Chrysler mini-van north on KY 381 when she stopped at the stop sign of the intersection with KY 94.
The sheriff’s office said Levy told them she did not see any vehicles coming from either direction so she began crossing KY 94. As her vehicle entered the intersection, though, she pulled into the path of 2013 Toyota Sedan driven by Steve Douglas, 64, of Murray, causing the vehicles to collide.
A unit from Mayfield/Graves County EMS took Douglas from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries to his hands and chest. Levy, nor a passenger in her vehicle, identified as Dorothy Graham, 96, of Paducah, were not injured.
Graves Capt. Jeremy Prince investigated the collision and was assisted by Kentucky State Police at the scene.
