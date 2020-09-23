BACKUSBURG — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it arrested a Murray woman on multiple drug-related charges after her vehicle was found in a ditch near the Calloway County line.
In a news release, Graves S.O. said that Deputy Chandler Sirls was dispatched at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a vehicle driving through someone’s yard and that the vehicle had become stuck in a ditch on LY 464 (Backusburg Road). Upon arrival, Sirls located a woman that he identified as Kayla Chambers, 33, of Murray, unconscious in a running vehicle that was stuck in a ditch about a mile west of the Calloway line.
The release said that, through an investigation, Sirls determined that Chambers was under the influence and placed her under arrest. The release also said that a search of the inside of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales and a large sum of money.
Chambers was taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield. She is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, first offense, and other traffic offenses.
Sirls was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
