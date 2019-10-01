MAYFIELD — An attempt to arrest a man wanted for selling methamphetamine Sunday night led to a high-speed pursuit, eventually ending with the suspect in custody.
In a news release, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Sheriff’s Office detectives were engaged in an operation with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Mayfield police and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. He said that about 8:15 p.m., Graves detectives pulled into the parking lot of a business on East Broadway in Mayfield in an attempt to arrest the suspect for the sale of crystal methamphetamine, along with two McCracken detectives.
However, as the detectives were exiting their vehicles, the suspect made a run for a Dodge Ram full-size pickup truck and was able to reach it and start its engine. Hayden said the suspect then struck one of the McCracken detectives with the truck before leaving the business at high speed.
The pickup soon reached the Dick Castleman Bypass, where Hayden said he attempted to disable it with a PIT maneuver. A Mayfield police vehicle also joined Hayden and, together, they were able to briefly disable the truck before the suspect managed to put it in reverse and escape, heading southbound onto KY 97.
Once on 97, Hayden said the suspect drove into the southern part of the county around the Cuba area before heading north on KY 303 with contact between the suspect vehicle and law enforcement vehicles being made several times. It was on 303, in fact, that Hayden said two Graves units were disabled.
Eventually, the pursuit returned to Mayfield, where spike strips were deployed at the intersection of 15th Street and Broadway. There, the suspect vehicle was finally stopped with the suspect attempting to flee on foot but being captured in a yard near St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
The suspect was identified as Jerrod Dale, 32, of Mayfield. He is charged with seven different offenses and multiple counts in some cases. Hayden said that Kentucky State Police troopers traced the route of the chase and searched for items that had been allegedly discarded by the suspect. He said that, along KY 97, about three ounces of crystal meth was recovered from a ditch.
A search of Dale’s house also yielded about eight ounces of crystal meth, along with a semi-automatic pistol and other items, he said. The street value of the seized items is estimated at $7,000. Dale was taken to the Graves County Jail.
The McCracken detective who was struck by the pickup sustained scuffing and bruising, Hayden said.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
