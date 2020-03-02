MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police said they have charged a Mayfield man with allegedly having inappropriate communications with a minor.
According to KSP, troopers arrested Robert W. Soto, 43, of Sedalia, on Thursday after he turned himself in. Trooper Adam Jones said an in-depth investigation was conducted after Graves County High School administration contacted KSP on Dec. 5, 2019, regarding allegations of inappropriate communication between a student and Soto, a non-paid volunteer with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program. A detective with KSP presented the case to a Graves County grand jury on Feb. 14.
Soto was arrested Thursday on one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony). Soto was lodged in the Graves County Jail. Det. Cory Hamby is continuing the investigation.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.