MURRAY – In the wake of the December tornado’s extreme damage to the Graves County Courthouse, Calloway County has offered its facilities for the last few months to carry out Graves Circuit Court business.
Graves County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Bishop said he rode out the storm with his family at his home just east of Mayfield, missing the worst of it. Not long after the tornado passed, Bishop said he got a call from Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden telling him he needed to recover anything he needed from his office because “four waterfalls” were running through his ceiling. He went there a little after midnight and left about 3:30 a.m. after saving the laptops in his office. Surprisingly, he said they worked after a few days of drying out.
Two days after the tornado, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton and a team from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) came to Mayfield and helped Bishop pack up the contents of his office and case files. Prior to that, the tornado had destroyed the nearby water tower, but the water unexpectedly came back on and caused quite a mess.
“Monday morning as I’m driving in, my clerk calls and tells me, ‘Judge we’ve got knee-deep water in the basement,’” Bishop said. “That’s where three decades of files are stored. All the files in her office were wet and the only files that were dry were three days’ worth of trials. I had in a walk-in closet in my office that miraculously did not get wet. So all the files had to be removed, frozen and taken to Detroit and are being processed to be revived and hopefully digitized and sent back to us. But we haven’t received those yet.
“That was the first problem, so next (AOC) had to find a location. They secured that fairly quickly at the Mayfield Plaza on the south side of town, but it isn’t the ideal setting for court proceedings.”
That’s where Calloway Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson and Circuit Clerk Linda Avery came into the picture. Shortly after the disaster, Jameson said he offered Bishop any help he could provide through the use of the Calloway and Marshall county judicial buildings in Murray and Benton, respectively. Jameson is the judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit, which covers both counties.
“It crossed my mind before anything came up with the clerks because obviously, we (circuit court) are in Calloway the first and third weeks of the month and in Marshall County the second and fourth weeks,” Jameson said. “It works out where we are hardly ever in the opposite courtroom, so that’s wide open and it’s so much better than trying to conduct court (somewhere as busy) as Graves County, especially in a trailer. I know I would have dreaded having to conduct court in a trailer, and it was easy to make the courtrooms available. Being chief circuit judge, I’m over both buildings, so it was my call to make and I didn’t have to check with anybody. We just got it done.”
“We’ve wanted to do everything we could have to help Graves County out, and we’ve got a really good system working with Judge Bishop and his staff,” Avery said. “It’s been very easy (accommodating them). Their bailiffs come over and work with our bailiffs (to prepare the courtroom before a session begins), so we’ve just developed a working relationship.”
Bishop said he was grateful that Minton and the AOC helped get him and his staff set up at the temporary Mayfield Plaza site quickly, allowing them to open for business a mere 20 business days after the tornado. Bishop’s clerk and other staff are currently working on card tables, with all the computer wires duct-taped to the carpet. Although it works well enough for receiving pleadings and opening new cases, Bishop said being able to meet with attorneys and defendants in person in Murray and Benton has been extremely beneficial.
“(The temporary Mayfield facility) has to be gutted and renovated for court purposes and for the clerks’ purposes, so right now, I’m in maybe a 12-by-14-foot room with paper thin walls, and my district judge (Deborah Hawkins Crooks) is on the other side and we’re both trying to have virtual court,” Bishop said. “It’s a challenge daily, so having the opportunity to come to Calloway or Marshall Circuit Court and hold court live is a refreshing breath of air as we try to move cases as quickly as we can.
“I think you lose a lot in the witnesses’ mannerisms when you’re getting witness testimony virtually. You’re limited to whatever size screen you’ve got and whatever resolution you’ve got and whatever (the opposite party’s) hook-up is. I don’t know how many times a day in virtual court I start off asking, ‘Can you hear me? If at any point you can’t hear me or your screen freezes, raise your hand so I know there’s a problem.’ … I (recently) had a four-hour hearing on termination of parental rights. Those are cases that, in my opinion, need to be done live so you can hear the testimony clearly, make a really clear record of everything and make the decision.”
Bishop said he cannot currently hold jury trials because of difficulty choosing an appropriate venue. Moving a jury trial from Graves County to another location would require consent by both parties, so he said trials aren’t likely to happen until a new facility can be built in Mayfield. With the use of the Calloway and Marshall courtrooms, though, he can still oversee domestic hearings, divorces, termination of parental rights, parents’ visitation rights and any type of civil hearing that doesn’t require a jury. Bishop said Calloway and Marshall are great substitute venues because both are only about a 15-to-20-minute drive for most Graves County residents.
Bishop said the state has chosen a venue and hired an architect to construct a new judicial building in Graves County, and he is hoping the funding will soon be secured. House Bill 244 sets the budget for Kentucky’s judicial branch, and Bishop said it includes a line item to build the facility. The bill passed the House 88-1 on the third reading last Friday, and was received in the Senate on Monday, according to the Legislative Research Commission.
Since Bishop started his tenure as circuit judge in the middle of the pandemic – taking over in May 2021 after former Judge Tim Stark retired – his court was already behind on jury trials when he took office. He finally got clearance from the state to start jury trials late last summer, but with an additional 40 to 50 indictments each month, the cases are stacking up. Before the tornado hit, he had this year’s jury trials scheduled from January through September, but he now estimates that the earliest a new facility could possibly open for a trial would be October. To catch up on other cases, Bishop said he divided the dockets he missed in December and January into smaller pieces, and he is now holding court every day to get through them faster.
“Instead of doing 100 defendants on Monday, I’m doing 25 to 35 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Bishop said. “We are trying that, and some of the attorneys need more time because they’ve been displaced as well. The defendants who are still prisoners are spread out all over the (state since the jail was attached to the courthouse, so) I have to deal with virtual connections in different jails.”
While Bishop is looking forward to getting into a new facility as soon as it can be constructed and opened, he will always hold onto his memories of the old, historic courthouse, which was built in the late 1880s. Before he was a judge, he had spent decades of his career as an attorney in the building, and he still can’t wrap his mind around the fact that the circuit courtroom was completely obliterated.
“Even now, if I leave the temporary facility after dark to head home, I’ll drive by the courthouse,” he said. “There are no lights or electricity there, and massive destruction is still everywhere, so it’s a somber moment every time you see it.”
