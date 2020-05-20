GRAVES COUNTY — A Kirksey man was arrested last week in Graves County after allegedly stealing another person’s phone.
In a news release, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched Friday afternoon to the Dollar General Store on KY 303 just south of Mayfield. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said a woman told deputies that her new iPhone 11 Max Pro had been stolen from inside the store.
At that point, deputies asked the store management for access to the business’ video surveillance footage and found that, in fact, it had captured the theft on camera. Deputies then were able to track the phone and determine its location.
The sheriff’s office then said deputies responded to an address in Calloway County and that is where they found the phone in a vehicle. The sheriff’s office identified the owner of the vehicle as Roger Henson, 64, of Kirksey.
The sheriff’s office said deputies identified Henson as being the same person who had appeared on the store’s video. The phone was then returned to its owner, while Henson was arrested.
The sheriff’s office said Henson was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property and taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
