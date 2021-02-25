MAYFIELD — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Monday plane crash that occurred near Mayfield.
In a news release, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said the sole occupant and pilot of the plane was identified as Dr. Henry Babenco, 60, of Paducah. Babenco was an anesthesiologist, who was based in Paducah.
“We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Hayden said.
The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred late Monday afternoon.
At about 4:55 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an aircraft crash near the Mayfield/Graves County Airport, which is about two miles east of Mayfield. Once in the area, an airplane was confirmed to have crashed in a field near the intersection of Twin Hill Road and Spence Chapel Road, just north of Interstate 69.
Further investigation confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft died as a result of the crash. A meeting with the National Transportation Safety Board was scheduled for Tuesday morning. The NTSB will handle the investigation into the cause of the crash from this point, the sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Fire Rescue, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Coroner’s Office, Graves County Emergency Management and Mayfield/Graves County Airport Board and Management.
