The Graves County Sheriff's Office is seeking this Polaris Ranger side by side UTV that was reported stolen Saturday evening from an establishment in the Bell City area near the Calloway County line.

BELL CITY — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case in which a UTV was stolen Saturday. 

The Graves SO posted about this incident on its Facebook page on Sunday. The post said that a 2018 Polaris Ranger side by side was taken and its estimated value is $16,000. 

The post said the Polaris was taken from a chicken-growing operation on Bell City Road in the far-southeastern portion of the county, near the Calloway County line. The theft is believed to have occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this UTV is asked to contact the Graves SO at 270-247-4501. Callers with information regarding this theft or the location of the vehicle can remain anonymous. 

