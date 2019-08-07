BELL CITY — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case in which a UTV was stolen Saturday.
The Graves SO posted about this incident on its Facebook page on Sunday. The post said that a 2018 Polaris Ranger side by side was taken and its estimated value is $16,000.
The post said the Polaris was taken from a chicken-growing operation on Bell City Road in the far-southeastern portion of the county, near the Calloway County line. The theft is believed to have occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this UTV is asked to contact the Graves SO at 270-247-4501. Callers with information regarding this theft or the location of the vehicle can remain anonymous.
