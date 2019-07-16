SEDALIA — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday morning theft in which a man allegedly stole the license plate from another person’s vehicle resulted in that man being arrested.
In a news release, the Graves office said it received notification at 4:15 a.m. Saturday from a victim in the Wingo community who identified a man she believed had stolen the license plate from her 2005 Toyota and had placed it on a 1990s model Ford Crown Victoria.
The female caller also reported that the person to whom she was referring had an outstanding warrant in Graves County.
Deputy Steve Halsell responded to the call and took a theft report from the female victim. While in the Sedalia community at about 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office said he spotted the vehicle in question traveling west on KY 339 near Scott Road.
After confirming that the vehicle had the stolen plate on it, Halsell initiated a traffic stop and found that the driver was the man the female victim had identified, Adam Cole, 23, of Wingo.
Halsell placed Cole under arrest on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, as well as other traffic violations. In addition, the sheriff’s office said Cole was served a warrant taken by the Mayfield Police Department for various traffic violations.
Cole was taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield.
