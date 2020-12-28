HICKORY — Graves County authorities found themselves dealing with a vehicle theft case on Christmas morning.
However, along with a pickup truck being taken illegally from a home in the Hickory area north of Mayfield, this case also had a strong hint of such Christmastime villains as The Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said, in a news release, that it was notified Friday morning that the owners of a residence reported that the pickup had been taken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. What made this particularly urgent for those reporting the crime is that the sheriff’s office said there were also Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old girl inside the vehicle, along with a child safety seat and a wallet.
A photo that the sheriff’s office included in the release shows that the truck is a Chevrolet that is gray or silver in color with a four-door cab. The sheriff’s office also said that the truck has a “Bad Boys Mower” license plate on the front and a black folding bed cover.
Anyone who has ideas as to the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501 or local law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.