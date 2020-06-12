WINGO — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said a Wingo woman is facing multiple charges after her two small children were found standing naked alongside a road.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that it received a call at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and deputies and case workers from the Kentucky Cabinet for Families and Children responded to an address near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Summer Avenue in the northern part of Wingo. The caller had reported that two small children were standing near the road and neither were clothed.
Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies found two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, playing in the back yard of a house on Summer Avenue and no adults were present and neither child was wearing clothes or diapers. Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was learned that the children lived at a residence on U.S. 45 South.
The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, the front door was open. After knocking and announcing their presence, the deputies were greeted by a woman asking about the location of her children. The woman then said that she was asleep when the children left the house.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation of the house resulted in deputies finding multiple biohazards and physical hazards for the children, including marijuana in the woman’s bedroom. The children were turned over to the custody of a family member.
The woman, identified as Nika Jones, was arrested and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of marijuana and possession or drug paraphernalia. Jones was taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield.
