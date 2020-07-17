MURRAY – Another protest of the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square is planned for Saturday morning during the Downtown Farmers Market.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday to leave the monument, which includes a statue in the likeness of Gen. Robert E. Lee, where it stands. Protestors demonstrated that night in front of the statue, and several counter-protestors in favor of leaving the statue alone were also in attendance. Another impromptu protest with people on both sides of the issue occurred Thursday evening, said Kristen Farley, who is one of the people involved in Saturday’s planned protest.
Farley said one of the reasons organizers were staging tomorrow’s protest during the farmers market was to get Murray Main Street, which organizes the market, to make a public statement about the statue. The Murray Main Street Facebook page, “Downtown Murray Kentucky,” posted a response Thursday evening, saying that the Murray Main Street Board of Directors had already taken a position on the monument in June when Board President Joe Darnall sent a letter to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes urging the county to move the statue to another location.
Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright said that although the organization did not post the letter on social media in June, the board did make its position known to Imes and county magistrates. A copy of the letter was attached to Thursday’s Facebook post.
In the letter, Darnall said the board was “committed to standing against racism and discrimination in all forms” and that the “humanity and dignity of every person must be honored and respected in our public spaces.”
“The Murray Main Street Program has worked hard to support the downtown businesses and community in light of recent disasters and now a global pandemic,” Darnall wrote. “Helping support our small businesses during these times has been essential. Now more than ever, it is important for our community to rediscover the joy of patronizing our small businesses and restaurants in a safe and welcoming space, a commercial district where people of every race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation feel comfortable living, working and shopping.
“We must recognize that for many community members, specifically those of color, the statue is a reminder of a racial injustice where safety has never been a given. Many of us take for granted the feeling of safety while walking or jogging in the park or through a neighborhood, shopping in a store or simply living in our small town. The community must come together to create safe and inclusive public places where everyone can enjoy the quality of life they deserve. We want our downtown, our community and our businesses to thrive in such an environment. We need your help to do this.”
Darnall said said Murray Main Street was willing to work with the county, the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission to find a new location for the statue.
Farley said that before Murray Main Street’s post on Thursday night, organizers of the protest had not realized the organization had taken a position on the monument. She said that even if the organization did not post the letter on social media last month, she appreciates that they have done so now. Even so, the protest is still planned, and Farley said there would likely continue to be protests in favor of the monument’s removal as long as it remains on the court square.
“(Murray Main Street) did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Farley said. “The whole point of the beginning of the protest was to get them to make a public statement, and they did, which was great.”
Along with posting a copy of Darnall’s letter to Imes, Murray Main Street’s Thursday Facebook post read, “It has been brought to our attention that there is a planned march and protest to put pressure on Murray Main Street and Murray Downtown to make a comment for the relocation of the Confederate soldier statue on the court square. This protest is planned during the farmers market.
“Our farmers market is a place for our community members to purchase the freshest food while supporting our local farmers and crafters. Trying to force a non-profit organization to make a comment by jeopardizing our small businesses is not an appropriate way to create change.
“Murray Main Street has been involved in trying to have the statue relocated and formally requested the fiscal court make that decision. We chose to do it in a way to assist our local county government get through the process. The choice made by our county government is of concern to us.
“This issue is not resolved and the ability of our downtown to remain a great place to live, work, shop and play is at risk.
Farley said that although she didn’t like the tone of Murray Main Street’s Facebook post, she could understand how they would be caught off guard when hearing about a protest during the farmers market.
“I think they’re being a little divisive about it, but I think that’s totally understandable,” she said. “It’s coming out of the blue from their side, and I understand on my side how I could have handled that situation a little bit better as well. But we just want to let them know that this is important to our businesses and to the downtown square, and that’s their prerogative. So now it’s changing into more of a community morning. We’re going to bring free snacks and water and chalk for the kids to play with. We’re going to make it an area for having a civil discussion and we’re really hoping for a nice, peaceful protest for people to be able to celebrate what they love, rather than talk about what they hate.”
Farley said the protest is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The Downtown Farmers Market is 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 31.
