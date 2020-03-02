MURRAY – More than 200 locals attended a reception Saturday at Parker Ford Lincoln to unveil the rare supercar purchased by a Poplar Bluff, Missouri man.
Paul Duckett is now the proud owner of a 2020 Ford GT. According to Car and Driver magazine, it is “one of the most exclusive, expensive, and extraordinary cars the Blue Oval brand has ever built.” On top of that, Duckett said he sprang for the most expensive model. The sticker on display at the reception listed the purchase price at $593,450. David Parker with Parker Ford said only 1,000 2020 GTs are being released in the U.S.
“You have to realize that with this supercar, Parker Ford couldn’t buy one of these,” Duckett said, explaining the rarity of the vehicle. “No Ford dealer could buy one of these cars. They’re not for sale. (Ford Motor Company) has to approve the owner, and they select you.”
Duckett said he was refused when the first GT was introduced in 2017, which he now counts as a blessing because the company made improvements to it. He said his granddaughter reapplied to the company on his behalf, writing in a letter how Duckett had been a “Ford person” his whole, rarely owning anything else. He said he owns 85 classic cars trucks, as well as 10 Ford tractors.
“I’m probably about as pure a Ford person, nearly, as Henry Ford,” Duckett said.
Duckett said it was up to him where he wanted the car delivered, and he chose Parker Ford because he has a longstanding relationship with the dealership and its staff.
“Over the past 50 years, the Parker Family and the Duckett family have developed a close friendship and business relationship,” Parker said. “This relationship is what led to Mr. Duckett to select Parker Ford as the delivering dealer for his new GT. We at Parker Ford Lincoln are very thankful for the once in a lifetime opportunity to receive and deliver a car of this caliber in Murray and Calloway County.”
