PADUCAH — What promises to be a sprint to the finish in the 2019 race for Kentucky’s highest political office reached the next stage Thursday afternoon in far-western Kentucky.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce utilized one of its monthly luncheons to incorporate the first debate between Republican Party incumbent Matt Bevin and his Democratic Party opponent, current Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. And, as has been the case since they each emerged from their respective parties’ primaries in May, each used the occasion as an opportunity to inflict many verbal shots to the other.
In between, though, they did find time to address some key issues, a few of which concerned Murray/Calloway County. One of these was the recent announcement that the Briggs & Stratton plant, which has been in operation in the Murray’s downtown area since 1985, will be closing in fall 2020 as the Murray operation is being merged with a plant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
This arose from a question WPSD-TV anchor Jennifer Horbelt asked about how some communities in the area have suffered similar fates, with specific mention of the Briggs & Stratton situation.
“Let’s take a look at this,” said Bevin, who was given the first opportunity to answer Horbelt’s question. “Sadly, this is a company that is in real trouble. Truth be told, they may not make it to Missouri, but I wish them well. They’ve been good to this region for a long time.
“We had a lot of thoughtful conversations with their CEO and I personally had hours of conversations with our team and their team. It was not an easy decision for them and they actually value the workforce (in Murray) more, but the cost of moving that facility here vs. the cost of them to be able to move these people was too high. It came down to a purely numerical decision. It wasn’t something that was going to be offset with taxpayer money.”
Beshear said the Briggs & Stratton situation in Murray is an example of how, under the Bevin administration, unemployment has gone up throughout the commonwealth.
“This shows how out of touch my opponent is. He runs across the state saying that the economy is great,” Beshear countered, a few minutes after he had opened the debate by saying that Kentucky currently has the third-lowest per-capita income for families and that 70 counties have seen their unemployment percentages go up. “They haven’t gotten a raise, their wages haven’t gone up in several years. They’re working just as hard as they always have but they are falling behind.”
Bevin, though, countered with how Murray will soon see the startup of a new automotive parts plant run by the DAE-IL company of South Korea.
“Let’s talk about something that is happening in that same community. DAE-IL invested $130 million and I personally went to South Korea, went to Seoul, to talk to their CEO (Johnny Kim) and to members of their board and Johnny and his team have done a phenomenal job, not only investing $130 million but initially creating 120-some-odd jobs in that community,” Bevin said. “It’s always heartbreaking when someone leaves, but you business people in the room understand this. You sometimes have to make cost-benefit decisions specific to your ability to survive and, unfortunately, that’s what we saw in Murray.
“My commitment to this is significant. As a business owner myself, I know what it takes to make jobs in a community.”
Another Murray entity that was discussed Thursday was Murray State University. Panelist Ryland Barton, the Capitol bureau chief for Kentucky Public Radio, asked about statewide tuition having risen an average of 4.5 percent since 2008 at Kentucky campuses and how costs rose 2.8 percent for this academic year at Murray State.
He asked if the candidates would restore cuts that had been put in place in previous years to control this.
“Yes, I will,” Beshear said. “I believe in the power of education and of higher education and you’re going to have no better governor than Andy Beshear to stand up for K-12 and higher education. Ninety days into this governor’s tenure, he cut the budgets of Murray State and our community colleges and he did this while threatening to default on their bonds. I stood up to him. We went all the way to the Supreme Court and returned $18 million where it belonged. But that’s not enough.
“I’m 41 years old. I won’t tell you how old my wife is, but we are still paying a student debt. That’s not how people should be living. My dad (Steve, who preceded Bevin as a two-term governor) grew up a poor preacher’s kid, but his dad worked hard and was able to afford him to go to (the University of Kentucky). That ought to be possible for everyone.”
Bevin countered with a question.
“How are you going to pay for this?” he asked. “You say you’re going to increase funding, but you have no solution. So where’s the money going to come from? Legalizing marijuana and gambling are the only things you’re offered up so far. We’ve got a $60 billion unfunded pension liability and, frankly, the idea that we should tax for medical marijuana is cruel.
“You prevented this (cuts to high education)? You’ve talked about suing me 10 times, but you lost seven of them. You have to actually balance the budget. I am the only governor in the history of this state, in the life of everybody in this room, that has ever actually funded the pension system in its entirety. We did that by making some hard decisions and some of those budgets have gone historically to higher education. Would I like to see more funds for higher education? Of course. We have to spend the money we have and we can’t promise money that we don’t have.”
The debate was hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, whose executive director is Kirksey native and Murray State alum Sandra Wilson.
“We are proud to be the host for the first of five debates between these candidates,” Wilson said. “And we are proud that western Kentucky was chosen to be the first site and that our chamber was the only one in this state given this opportunity.”
Joe Framptom, president and CEO of Paducah Bank, which sponsored Thursday’s event, also had some rather sharp comments about the current political climate.
“Unfortunately, governance has degenerated into a messy, divisive, confrontational and sometimes discouraging process. We seek and deserve better from our elected officials,” Framptom said, his words earning applause from the large audience. He then lifted up the collective body.
“They are our servants and they are in office to improve our lives in every way,” he continued. “They collect our taxes and fees and then they wisely spend our hard-earned dollars for our collective benefit. We have the right and obligation to hold them accountable while they are in office, and accountability is what I believe elections are all about.”
