MURRAY — There is still time to enter the third annual Bowl-A-Thon to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.
Organizer Carolyn Todd, a board member for the Murray-Calloway agency, said the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Corvette Lanes. Todd said the event has 15 teams committed now, but there is room for a few more.
“This is an important activity for us. This is our biggest fundraiser and we do it once a year,” Todd said of her organization that is designed to give low-income families the chance to experience home ownership. “And we are looking to choose our next partner family. We are in the process of accepting applications, and I’m going to say, probably by early spring, we hope to have that family chosen and we’ll start building.
“I’m going to say that, after expenses, we have raised $2,000 to $2,500 with this tournament when we’ve had it, and, for us, that’s important. We have expenses we have to cover now. We have to keep a telephone and have to have insurance. We own some lots that we have to keep mowed, so we have mowing expenses. We also have to have our books audited, so we have to file a 990N tax return, which also brings a cost.”
The setup for the Bowl-A-Thon is for teams to consist of six members. Once in place, the teams will then spend the evening bowling frames in a tournament format that is bracketed, similar to the NCAA Basketball Tournament each year. Eventually, one team will emerge the winner.
Last year, that team was the Ice House, led by its captain, Larry Buchanan.
“I think it’s terrific,” Buchanan said last week. “That was the first time we bowled in it and we all had fun.
“We have some back and forth between some of the other teams, but it’s all in fun. I represent Buchanan Distributing but everybody knows me by my nickname, ‘the Ice Man (because he handles many ice distribution stations at stores throughout the area). So we decided to name the team with that in mind. And gosh it’s fun! Everybody needs to come out and do this.”
There are also going to be some extras thrown into the mix this year, Todd said. One is going to be an arm-wrestling contest in which one member from each team will participate in a tournament of their own.
She also said there will be a version of the famed game show “The Price is Right,” where team members will try to guess the price of items, with the goal being to not have a guess that is over the actual price.
Other activities will also be offered. Also, Corvette is donating a portion of food sales that night to Habitat.
For more information, contact Judy at 270-293-5221.
