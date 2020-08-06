HARDIN — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested a Hardin man last week who allegedly discharged a firearm while intoxicated.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that deputies were dispatched to a residence on Commerce Street on Friday in reference to a subject discharging a firearm in his yard while in a residential area. Upon deputies’ arriving, several residents told them that a male subject was observed stumbling around throughout the neighborhood while holding a firearm and, at one point, discharged it.
Deputies eventually made contact with Michael Simmons of Hardin and arrested him. Simmons was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
