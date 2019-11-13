MAYFIELD — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured Tuesday morning in a roller wreck near Mayfield that involved in a Hardin driver.
In a news release, the Graves SO said the wreck was reported just before 9 a.m. on KY 58 East between the Dick Castleman Bypass and KY 1710. Investigation showed that Joseph Minor, 19, of Hardin, was headed east on 58 when he lost control of his vehicle on the highway. Deputies say ice played a role in the wreck.
Deputies said that Minor’s vehicle left the road on the right side, struck a concrete abutment and overturned in a ditch. Minor was able to free himself from the vehicle, but his passenger, Eric Hopkins, 23, was unable to unlatch his seat belt. Deputies say Minor located a knife inside the vehicle and cut off the seat belt to free Hopkins.
Hopkins was treated at the scene for injuries. Minor was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.