MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Andrew Hardt says he is looking forward to pursuing his interest in engineering physics at Murray State University this fall.
Andrew is the son of Benjamin and Shelly Hardt. He was born in Naples, Florida, but moved just south of Murray when he was 2 years old. He said he started school at Southwest Calloway Elementary before going to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS.
Among Andrew’s achievements at CCHS are a first place award at the 2019 Murray State Chemistry Scholarship Tournament; a medal for being a 2017 KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) Marching Band State finalist and recognition for participating in the 2019-2020 Murray State Quad State Festival. He said he was also an academic team state finalist for 2018 and 2020 (though that competition was canceled for COVID-19); won a first place award at the 2018 Murray State Chemistry Scholarship Tournament; and was recognized for his participation in the CCHS Jazz Band.
Andrew said that throughout his time in high school student, he was intensely focused on academics. He admits that high school was at first “relatively boring” because he tends to “pick things up” quickly and didn’t feel very challenged. However, that changed as he got older.
“It started picking up a little bit more around my junior year, though, because it started getting a little bit more challenging since I was starting to take dual credit classes at Murray State,” he said. “Those became a little bit more of a challenge for me, so in a way, it became a little more exciting because I had something more to do. The first dual credit class I had, I believe, was Stats 135. I wasn’t actually originally intending to take that class, but one of my classes I had got canceled that year because there weren’t enough students. … It was actually really fun because it was one of the areas of math that I wasn’t exceptionally strong in, so it really helped me to get going in that.
“The next year, I had Math 150 and Comm 161 (communications). Math 150 wasn’t too hard for me because it was familiar stuff that I was already comfortable with, but Comm 161 was basically a speech class and I wasn’t too comfortable in there because I’m not really a social kind of person. Eventually over time, it did help me become a little more open with conversations because I was a little more familiar with talking in front of people. That was really the whole point of the class, so it definitely did its job.”
Andrew said he also enjoyed English 105, in which he completed a number of writing assignments.
“I particularly had a lot of fun with that because I’m really good at being able to come up with stories,” he said. “So that was quite a lot of fun; it was a little tougher since the semester got cut short and we had to do stuff online.”
When Andrew started in the CCMS band, he played trumpet. When he joined the CCHS band, the ensemble was short on mellophone players, so he was asked to switch to the instrument for marching season. The mellophone sounds like a French horn and is used by French horn players for field shows since it is easier to march with. Andrew said he grew to enjoy it enough that he eventually transitioned away from trumpet.
“I thought about switching back to trumpet, but I decided to actually go with the French horn,” he said. “It was a lot tougher to start off with, but I stayed with that for the rest of high school and it was really fun.”
Andrew said he plans to major in engineering physics at Murray State and he is excited to start college.
“I’ve always loved the idea of engineering, and I also really loved physics in high school, so I was thinking of getting the better of both of them with engineering physics,” he said. “Right now, I’m just kind of floating along to see where it opens up (as far as a career is concerned). I’ve always really liked math, and physics was totally up my alley. It was all this math and equations, and physics made it more practical and realistic for me. So I always wanted to take some kind of physics route, but I also loved being able to create stuff and be able to work with my hands and being able to build stuff all the time. So engineering totally fit in that, and seeing that there was an area that had both (of those subjects) totally hooked me into it.”
