MURRAY — President and CEO Bob Hargrove of The Murray Bank said Wednesday that a scam has been discovered in which targets are being solicited by people posing as bank employees about fraud involving debit cards.
Worse, he said a few people who the scammers contacted did, in fact, lose money after releasing online information.
“It’s a nightmare,” Hargrove said when contacted about the situation Wednesday morning. This was about 24 hours after the bank learned about the activity.
“I don’t know who all this is affecting. We do know it’s affecting us right now. We are working with the customers and the authorities to recoup the money they have lost.”
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight both said Wednesday that, to their knowledge, it appears that TMB is the only bank in the Murray area that is being included in the operation. They both also said that records are confirming that one person apparently contacted by the solicitors of the scam has reported losing money as a result of responding. Hargrove said he believes two or three people have reported that they lost money as a result of this activity.
“There’s been a couple of people that have fallen prey to the scammers and I hate hearing that,” Hargrove said. “The thing is it’s through nothing that’s happened at the bank.”
And that is a message Hargrove said the bank has desperately tried to circulate since learning about the scam, but he said that has not stopped traffic on social media from spreading one what he called untruth.
“Unfortunately, on social media, it has gotten out there that our system has been hacked, and it has not. We have not suffered a breach,” he said. “You know, this social media can take on a life of its own and there’s a lot of chatter out there that the bank has suffered a breach. We have checked with our vendor and we have double, triple, even quadruple-checked the system. Now, that is not to say we would never fall prey to a breach, but that is not the case in this instance.”
From what those who have been contacted by the solicitors of the scam have told Hargrove, the scam is initiated with a text to a cell phone that says fraud has been detected with a debit card. Shortly after that text, a call follows; Hargrove said the the caller identification will show that the call is coming from the bank.
From there, the solicitors repeat that fraud has been detected involving the target’s debit card and they eventually ask for information such as login credentials and passwords for their accounts, and Hargrove said that should be the key sign that is, in fact, a scam.
“The bank would never call and ask for that kind of information on the phone,” he said. “We don’t even have that information. We don’t have those passwords at the bank and, on top of that, we don’t want them. It’s for our protection, as well as that of the customers.
‘I wish (the victims) had hung up and called the bank directly because, obviously, this was all a lie. They set it up good enough to set the customers up good enough that they felt good enough giving out their information. The people are making themselves out to be the bank and they’ve done a good job with it.”
Hargrove said one receiver of a call related to the scam said a solicitor spoke with a foreign accent, but another said that this was not the case.
“From what I’ve seen on this so far, this is a pretty elaborate deal, and I would advise everyone, and that goes for if you’re a customer with any bank, you need to be watching this,” Knight said, adding that he has told family members to be wary. “Myself? I don’t give out any information over the phone, so I would advise people that, if they get a call from someone who says they are from a place you know, and it starts feeling not right, hang up and call the number that you know is good and ask them if what you’re being told is true.
“Either call them on that number you know is good or go to their office.”
“If you ever feel that something is off about what the person is telling you, you need to go ahead and talk to someone you already know from that bank or business and let them tell you what’s going on,”Wiggins said.
Bank and law enforcement officials are asking that anyone who may have been contacted by their solicitors of this scam to contact them. The Murray Bank’s main number is 270-753-5626, while MPD can be reached at 270-753-1621 and CCSO can be reached at 270-753-3151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.