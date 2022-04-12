MURRAY – Many people going into the accounting field expect to work for a private firm and might not consider a government job until the opportunity is put in front of them. To that end, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon visited Monday to try to recruit the best and brightest students Murray State University has to offer.
Harmon, a native of Junction City, was elected to his current position in 2015. Prior to that, he served as a Republican state representative for 13 years, representing Boyle and Casey counties in the 54th District, and also Washington County before the last redistricting. Last July, he announced he would be a 2023 gubernatorial candidate.
Harmon said his office has a staff of a little more than 120. Of those employees, he said more than half work in the counties where they live, and about half of them are stationed in Frankfort. Some of the entities that staff members audit include state agencies, county governments, judicial offices, county clerks and sheriffs.
Harmon said he needs high-quality people on his staff, and he and others in his office frequently visit college campuses across the state to try to find them. During his Monday trip to Murray, he spoke to Amanda Grossman’s auditing class about what a career in the state auditor’s office looks like.
“We’re always trying to recruit,” Harmon said. “Like everybody else, we’re in a timeframe where it’s getting harder and harder to find individuals, but we’re always recruiting ever since I started. You don’t necessarily have to have an accounting degree to come work for the auditor, but you do have to have a bachelor’s degree and at least 20 hours of accounting. And really, what better place to go to recruit future auditors than Murray State University?”
Every year, the auditor’s office reviews the state’s financial statements and controls through the statewide single audit. That can uncover a lot of problems, such as last year when auditors learned that more than 400,000 emails were sent to the unemployment assistance line that went unread and were simply archived. He said they also discovered that at least 10 employees within the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) had applied for unemployment compensation even though they were still full-time employees and had even accessed their own accounts, which OUI employees are explicitly trained never to do. In that instance, the case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office and the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, Harmon said.
Harmon said that because he was a legislator before becoming auditor, it gave him a helpful background to work with the General Assembly on passing legislation to help government be “efficient, effective and ethical.” For example, he said Senate Bill 144 that passed in 2018 allowed sheriffs and county clerks whose offices had clean audits the year before to apply to undergo an agreed-upon procedure (AUP) instead of getting a full financial statement audit.
“It saves them on their cost of audits, and we’re seeing an average savings of 65-70% when we do that,” Harmon said. “Really, there’s been well over $800,000 saved (by those agencies) over the last two years.”
Harmon said recruiting trips like the one to Murray State helps make future accountants aware of the benefits of a state job if they have only considered working in the private sector up to that point.
“We’ve got our salaries up some (in the last few years), but even with our salaries up, we’re not as competitive as a CPA firm or something like that when it comes to the actual salary,” Harmon said. “Where we are more competitive is with those people that want a good day-to-day life or typically a 40-hour week. … We have a great work environment and (even if) you just want to come to the auditor’s office and work for five years, you would find that it’s a great training ground, because we teach all sorts of different types of audits.”
Shortly before talking to the accounting students, Harmon spoke with Baurenfeind College of Business Dean David Eaton and Department of Accounting Chair Leigh Johnson, who both said they appreciated the state’s efforts to hire Murray State students.
“We are excited to have him talk to our students and to just expose them to additional opportunities that they have with the excellent degree they’re going to obtain here,” Johnson said.
“We are always excited to have people come from outside the university and not only see the quality of students we have, but also to expose our students to all the different opportunities that Murray State opens to them,” Eaton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.