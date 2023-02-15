Haven named February Laker Champion for Kids

MURRAY - Calloway County Schools has named Michael Haven the February Laker Champion for Kids. Haven works as the network support manager district-wide in the technology department. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Haven was nominated by food service assistant Tonya Williams who said, “He always goes above and beyond for the technology needs of the staff and students. He is always eager to help in a timely manner, is knowledgeable, positive, and uplifting in all situations. Technology is such a vital part of our daily operation in food service serving kids and when something doesn’t work, he is always our first call when we need help. We appreciate everything he does for us.”
