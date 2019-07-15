Flying on an airplane is something many people, adults included, have never done, but it does seem like one of those quintessential rites of passage for children.
Although I have no memory of ever being afraid to fly, my mother often tells the story of the time she flew with me to see her parents in Raleigh, North Carolina at Christmastime. I had apparently flown before with no problems, but by 3, I was now old enough to better understand the concept of flight. My mom says she asked me why I was afraid to get on the plane, and I said something like, “The plane could fall out of the sky.”
Although you’re much more likely to die in a car crash, I wasn’t exactly wrong.
So my mom told me we would instead take a bus to get to our destination. Since it was an early evening flight, it was dark outside and she figured she could close our window and I wouldn’t know the difference. As the story goes, we arrived at the Raleigh airport and when my grandfather picked us up, he asked, “How was your flight?”
“Didn’t fly. Took the bus,” I said matter-of-factly.
Luckily, my now 6-year-old daughter, Eliza, did not have that fear when she flew for the first time three years ago when she was the flower girl at my sister Elsbeth’s wedding. She was 3 when we flew to Philadelphia, where Elsbeth lived at the time, and the wedding was at a vineyard near Princeton, New Jersey.
The week before last, Eliza went on her second plane trip when my wife, Sanci, took her to Portland, Oregon to see Sanci’s best friend and college roommate Nickea (known affectionately as “Aunt Kiki” to Eliza) and Nickea’s boyfriend, Art. They had a wonderful time visiting attractions like Multnomah Falls, Cannon Beach across from Haystack Rock, the Oregon Zoo and the Westmoreland Park Natural Play Area.
I stayed home with our 11-month-old daughter, Louisa, so I didn’t get to partake in all the fun, but I was happy for them, and the baby and I at least got to lounge around the house all week. When I was telling my publisher, Mike Davis, about their trip, he thought it would be interesting to hear about the plane ride from the perspective of a kid flying for the second time – an “old pro,” if you will. So here is my attempt to capture her point of view in an interview I conducted a few nights ago.
“At the beginning, I was like, ‘When are we going to take off? When are we going to take off? When are we going to take off?’” Eliza said excitedly. “And my mom was like, ‘In a minute, in a minute.’ And then we finally took off and it was just … inspiring!”
At one point on the way to Portland, Eliza requested that Sanci take a video of her doing an impromptu commercial for the drink she was given by the flight attendant.
“There was this cranberry apple juice cocktail that I drank on the plane – and you could pass out it was so good,” Eliza said blissfully.
Since it was a six-hour flight, Sanci made sure she brought enough to keep Eliza occupied.
“My aunt that we were visiting gave us a sticker book where you put the stickers where the numbers are,” Eliza said. “And then when we got to Portland, they picked us up at baggage claim and Art’s shoes squeaked. He rubbed them against the carpet and they went (squeaking sound). And it was so cool!”
Eliza said one of her favorite parts of the flight back to Nashville was when she got to see a rainbow from above.
“When we were flying back, we saw a rainbow while we were on the airplane,” she said. “It was so cool! I said, ‘Mommy, Mommy, there’s a rainbow! There’s a rainbow!’ And she was like, ‘Let me see, let me see, let me see!’ And then she looked right over it.”
So how did the experience compare with her first trip? It was a bit hard for her to say because September 2016 was almost half a lifetime ago for her.
“I kind of remember it because I remember I was sitting by Mommy and the window and you and Granddad were across from me and the cars (below) looked like little tiny toys. Like even smaller than little toys.”
She did remember, however, that she wasn’t scared to take off.
“No, because I didn’t know what was happening,” she said.
I’m not sure that’s accurate because I think she at least grasped the concept of flying up into the sky. She said that at least this time, she knew what to expect when the pressure made her ears hurt.
“At the end, my ears were like, ‘I can’t hear that well!’ But yawning helps!” she said. “My ears had so much pressure! It was kind of scary (the first time she flew) because I thought I was never going to hear again.”
So is there anything else she thought was notable about the flight?
“The first plane was really clean when we were coming to Portland and the second plane was all rusty and dirty when we were flying back from Portland,” she said.
