MAYFIELD — Authorities in Graves County say that a car that crashed Monday night into the office building of a Mayfield apartment complex was driven by a 12-year-old girl.
In a news release, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said that Graves County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chandler Sirls was on routine patrol Monday evening when he observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling on North Fifth Street in Mayfield. Hayden said Sirls reported that the car did not have its headlamps activated.
Hayden said that, upon noticing the car did not have its headlamps on, Sirls activated the emergency equipment of his vehicle. Hayden said that this action prompted the vehicle to began accelerating. Less than a minute later, the car crashed into the office portion of the Mayfield Manor Apartment complex at the intersection of North Fifth and East James streets.
Hayden said that the driver fled the scene on foot. After a few minutes of searching, the driver was located and identified as being a 12-year-old female.
The Mayfield Fire Department also responded, as well as the Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police.
Hayden said no injuries had been reported. The investigation continues.
