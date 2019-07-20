MAYFIELD — Graves County Interim Sheriff Jon Hayden said Friday that the idea behind his office’s Facebook page posting a flier from a national missing-persons group in relation to the case of a missing Murray woman was simple.
“That’s an effort to keep it fresh on people’s minds. We don’t want people to forget about it,” Hayden said about the posting earlier this month of a flier from Aware Foundation Inc., a Virginia-based nonprofit that was designed to help solve missing-persons cases nationwide. Murray’s Samantha Sperry disappeared in March 2018 in northern Graves County under suspicious circumstances and has not been seen since then.
Hayden, who served 12 years as McCracken County sheriff before retiring last year, returned to local law enforcement earlier this year when he was appointed interim sheriff in his native Graves County. One of the first missions he undertook as sheriff was a thorough look into the Sperry case that included an extensive search of the area around the community of Kaler where she was last seen.
“It’s not uncommon for a new sheriff to face dealing with open cases right after taking office,” Hayden said, referring to his previous experience in McCracken County. “When I took over in 2006, there were several open cases, some several years old, that were in place. That happens a lot, where cases are passed from one administration to another, and as it turns out, this isn’t the only missing-persons case we have in Graves County. We’ve actually got two others that are even older than this one.
“What you want to do in a situation like that is put a fresh set of eyes on it, and that can mean putting several fresh sets of eyes on it.”
That is what Hayden has intended to do with the Sperry case. Shortly after the search of the Kaler area, he formed a task force consisting not only of law enforcement personnel from surrounding counties, but he also asked for the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Louisville and Paducah, as well as the FBI to join the fray, which they did.
“We have 100 percent involvement from the FBI. I know for a fact that they have more than one agent involved with this case right now,” Hayden said, noting that, while it might appear in the past few months that not much is happening with the case publicly, that is hardly the case. “I can’t go into details, but I can say that it’s pretty active right now.”
Hayden said he and other Graves sheriff’s deputies stay in constant contact with Sperry’s family and relay information to them quickly when any becomes available.
The task force formed in April includes the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University Police Department.
“We’re all human, so it’s good to go back and check everything again in a case like this,” Hayden said. “If that takes looking at the area where she was last seen again or speaking to witnesses who had been talked to earlier again, that’s what we’ll do.”
The flier from the Aware Foundation is still visible for viewers. It shows six different photographs of Sperry, described as standing between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 100-130 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.
The flier also says Sperry was last seen on March 28, 2018, walking toward KY 849 in northern Graves County. When she disappeared, Sperry was wearing stretch pants with a red waistband and a gray hooded sweatshirt. Also described were tattoos, including one of a rose with a skull on her right shoulder, two roses with “Rose” inscribed on her lower abdomen and a sunflower on her left thigh.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
