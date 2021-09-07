MAYFIELD — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that arrested a fugitive who was facing charges in at least three western Kentucky counties, including Calloway.
In a news release, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said that sheriff’s office detectives were conducting a surveillance operation Thursday afternoon in Mayfield. Hayden said that the reason for this operation was that detectives were attempting to locate Michael S. Stotts, 44, who was not only wanted on warrants in Graves County but also had warrants issued for his arrest in Calloway, as well as Crittenden counties.
Hayden said all of the warrants were for methamphetamine trafficking and theft.
At about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Hayden said Graves detectives conducted a traffic stop on the suspect along North 13th Street in Mayfield. Stotts was arrested and, Hayden said, immediately found to be in possession of more than 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, that he stated was being delivered to one of his customers,
Stotts was taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield and charged with methamphetamine trafficking again in Graves, as well as the charges from the other two counties.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.