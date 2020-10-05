MAYFIELD — Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Friday that a missing-persons case involving a Murray woman who disappeared more than two years ago is still a top priority for his agency.
Hayden was still the sheriff of McCracken County in late March 2018 when Graves authorities were called to a wooded area near the community of Kaler in the northern part of the county to search for Samantha Sperry, who was 25 at the time. She had been reported missing after a man had been found injured and suffering from hypothermia, apparently having spent the night in the woods after crashing an ATV that he and Sperry were riding. The man said he and Sperry had become separated.
Hayden retired as McCracken Sheriff a few months later but returned to law enforcement when he was appointed to Graves Sheriff in 2019 on about the one-year anniversary of Sperry’s disappearance.
“We just want to remind the public that if they have any information about this case that they need to reach out to us and let us know. Just because we may not have any updates too often, that doesn’t mean that this case is being seen as a cold case and is being put on the shelf, absolutely not,” Hayden said Friday, one day after his office hosted a news conference at the Purchase Area Development District Office in Mayfield that also included members of Sperry’s family. He said seeing them at that event served as a reminder of how they have suffered.
“They’re extremely torn, and they need closure. Every one of these cases that I’ve been involved with (he served 12 years as McCracken Sheriff and has had a total of about 30 years in law enforcement), and I know this is how it is with every other person in this profession, you try to put yourself in their shoes and you ask yourself, ’How would you want this to be handled?’ If you handle a case with that in mind, from the victim’s point of view, you just can’t ask for much more than that.”
Hayden said that before he retired in McCracken County, he would talk to then-Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon about the Sperry case, from time-to-time. When Hayden was appointed as Graves Sheriff in the winter of 2019 after Redmon’s untimely death, he immediately took steps to bring the case to the forefront, an effort that included putting together a multi-agency search of the Kaler area to see if there might be some evidence that had been overlooked.
That intensive search eventually stumbled across a previously unknown underground bunker that someone was using as a living quarters, and just happened to be a wanted fugitive. However, he said an investigation into the person found inside that bunker quickly led away from the Sperry case.
Hayden said that was a bitter disappointment.
“It was in the right place, but no,” he said of how the person discovered was found to have been incarcerated at the time of Sperry’s disappearance. “That was certainly an interesting find, but it just didn’t work out. I would say that, as far as interesting cases I’ve had in my career, that was definitely top 10 and we had a lot of high hopes that it would lead somewhere in this investigation.”
Those searches included members of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Hayden also said he has been in contact with the Murray Police Department about this case. MPD officers searched Sperry’s residence shortly after her disappearance, he said, but nothing has resulted from that effort.
One new development from Thursday’s activity was the unveiling of a dedicated email address specifically for information related to the Sperry case. That address is www.sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov. Hayden said that thousands of documented man hours have been used so far for the investigation. State and federal agencies are also involved.
He also said Friday, evidence connected to the case is still being examined by a crime lab and he and investigators with other agencies are anxiously awaiting the results.
Sperry is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 100 pounds with strawberry blond hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sperry is asked to phone the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or the Louisville Bureau of the Federal Bureau of Investigations at 502-263-6000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.