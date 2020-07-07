MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Marshall Hays says he is looking forward to joining Murray State University’s engineering graphics and design program this fall.
Marshall is the son of Don and Lisa Hays. A lifelong Murray resident, he attended East Calloway Elementary before he moved on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS. He was a member of the academic team from fourth grade all through high school, and he was also an active volunteer for the CCHS Beta Club from his freshman to senior years.
Other accomplishments include earning a certification in the Engineering and Technology KOSSA (Kentucky Occupational Skills Standards Assessment) and certifications in Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel, scoring a perfect score of 1,000 on the Word certification exam. He was also selected as the recipient of CCHS’s Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizens Award.
Marshall said the best part of school was the interaction between himself and his classmates and teachers, so he was disappointed that COVID-19 cut that face-to-face contact short this year. Those interactions were perhaps best exemplified by his experiences on the academic team, which often involved travel to tournaments hosted by schools around the region or West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
“Being there all day, you would get to grow with your team and grow that relationship you had with your team and your coaches,” he said. “I always enjoyed being able to go on those (trips).”
Marshall said he answered quick recall and history questions while he was on the team.
“That allows you to branch out into multiple different subjects and not just focus on one,” he said. “You can branch out and focus on those and use quick thinking, which helped me in some aspects of school because it helped me grow my knowledge of certain topics that would help me through (related) classes later on. There were several occasions when I would either have a question at an academic team meet that I had maybe just learned that day or the day before in school, or vice versa, I would have a question where I would get that knowledge as we were playing and I could use that in school work. It was pretty crazy how it would work hand-in-hand.”
Marshall said he has known he wanted to work with engineering or technology for some time and he took most of the engineering classes that were available at CCHS, including graphic design and mechanical and technical design. The classes were taught by Jeff Slaton and John Williams, and he enjoyed learning how to create individual pieces that made a larger whole.
“(I enjoyed) using software programs like AutoCAD and SOLIDWORKS to do CAD directing and 3D modeling, so you have the part that you want to make and different pieces that you put together,” he said. “You make it in the software and you can completely design it, change it and tweak in these small increments and you can actually produce the product. After you’re done, you can send it through a machine and it will actually make that product with those individual pieces.”
He added, “You try to be innovative and make it your own, and you actually see it come to life how you designed it.”
In his high school engineering classes, students mostly designed parts based on a pre-determined idea, such as metal pieces created for the robotics team, he said.
“It made you think through what you were doing and how everything had to be placed,” he said. “It was almost like you were putting a puzzle together. It was just really intriguing to me.”
