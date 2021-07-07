HAZEL — Hazel Baptist Church has donated money raised during its annual Vacation Bible School to Kentucky’s Sunrise Children’s Services in past years.
Sometimes, those totals have approached $2,000 for the statewide children’s home during the week-long activity for youth ages 3-18. This year, they exceeded that $2,000 mark, which, by itself, was a reason to celebrate. However, the total kept rising beyond that, ending at about $4,200 on the fifth and final night of this year’s VBS.
Then, for added measure, another $2,000 or so was given toward the cause during the Sunday morning worship service that came two days later, leaving the final total at a little shy of $6,400, the result of what Pastor Jordan called a giant team effort.
“It started two Sundays before Vacation Bible School. I had announced (during a worship service) where the money was going and I had tried to raise a little bit of awareness,” said Roach of Sunrise, which has been in statewide headlines the past several months because of a contract dispute that is threatening the future of the agency that has homes in multiple cities, including nearby Paducah.
“So I told (the congregation) about the situation that was happening with Sunrise and I did urgently ask the adults to get involved with the kids (as they headed into VBS). Now, I’m a team player and I believe in the team and I believe that who surrounds you makes you who you are or who you’re not. From a pastor’s standpoint, and leadership in general, it doesn’t matter what it is, you’re only as good as the people around you.”
The momentum built slowly. Thanks to a donation received one day before VBS started (June 14), the fundraising for Sunrise was at $40 as VBS opened. By the time the June 14 session was over, the total was at $222, rising to $357 by the end of the second night.
“Then, it kind of went crazy,” Roach said of how the total reached $1,000 on June 16 before cracking the $2,000 mark on June 17. “It just kept going on Friday night (June 18). That’s when we have a family night and that’s when it really got special.”
Making it even more special was the source of most of the giving.
“It was Zip-Loc bags and pennies and quarters. The kids would go home and say, ‘Hey mom, we’re going a Vacation Bible School fundraiser and the money is going to Sunrise and kids that don’t have anything, blah-blah-blah-blah,’” said Lucretia Veazey, who had the role of VBS director. “We had a little boy whose mom said had dumped all of his change and whatever he had from his piggy bank and said, ‘I’m bringing this to Vacation Bible School.’
“That last night, we had a bunch of volunteers that had to come in and count all of those little pennies.”
“The church and the people of God did good,” Roach said, emphasizing God’s role. “I believe we don’t know the possibilities that God has for us until we put forth a little effort, then we do our part and God does His part and God shows up and unlocks doors that we never thought would be unlocked and a little country church in Hazel, Kentucky can do what we did because we put forth a little bit of effort and God blessed that effort.
“It’s a true team effort. We don’t have a paid children’s minister and we don’t have a paid youth minister, but what we have here is a big team.”
The mission was easier to join, Roach said, because the church members have been exposed to the importance of people taking an interest in caring for foster children, even orphans, which is Sunrise’s specialty. Roach and his wife, Haley, have or are caring for six children, the first two of which were teenagers that are now grown and still attend the church each week.
They have adopted three others and are in the process of adopting an infant.
“It’s his family, but we’ve come to love every one of them and we’re understanding the process a little more because of that,” Veazey said.
“I know those are mine that the church can see and that the church has seen us adopt. Maybe that brings it down home a little when you say the words ‘foster child’ and you can actually now put a name to a face and they watch them grow now for five years,” Roach said. “It could be that, I don’t know how much that contributed but I’d have to believe it contributed some.
“I just wanted to raise a little awareness about the situation at Sunrise and they’re desire to love those kids and also to teach them about Jesus. I also wanted to say, ‘Hey! As a Kentucky Baptist church, we’re on your team because we believe in the same thing, maybe not necessarily with doctrinal standards or wearing the same clothes, but we’re ultimately on the same team and we’re in this together.’”
Dale Suttles, the president of Sunrise, told Kentucky Today that Hazel Baptist’s act seemed like a sign from God.
“That’s amazing. It gives me chills,” he said. “That just made my day.”
“God gives us little gifts like this to say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got this,’’’ he said. “In the midst of chaos, it comes down to children doing what children do.”
