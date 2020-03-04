HAZEL — The City of Hazel will be taking on the deed for the Hazel Community Center, as the council voted to receive the building from the Calloway County Fiscal Court during its monthly meeting Monday night.
City of Hazel Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall brought the issue before the council, saying he had been approached by the county about the transfer of the property to the city. Paschall said he was not going to sign anything before bringing the issue before the council.
“It was brought to my attention last week that the fiscal court would like to release the deed of the Hazel Community Center to the City of Hazel,” Paschall said. “The City of Hazel does not own that building, it has always been the property of the fiscal court.”
Paschall said the property would be deeded to the city at no cost, but there would be some things the council would have to budget for to keep the property maintained. Paschall listed some pros and cons to taking on the property.
“This is a piece of the city; it is part of the history of Hazel, and I can’t imagine not having it here,” Paschall said. “Another pro is that it is a viable part of our Hazel Day celebrations. If something was to happen to that place, I don’t know if we would be able to have the large car show, which is a big draw for the city on Hazel Day.”
Paschall said that the cons would include the city taking on an extra expense each year.
“The cons to it are that we are looking at extra expense for upkeep,” Paschall said. “The second thing to think about is if the city does not decide to take it, then it will probably be taken to the courthouse steps and be sold. Once that happens, it will not be the property of the city, and anything can be done with it. It’s not only the community center, but it is the playground equipment, the ball field, the tennis courts, it is every bit of that property.”
Paschall said that the city would have to compensate for a $1,000 donation that would come from the fiscal court each year, saying that would need to come out of the city’s budget. The other thing the city would need to take on would be insurance for the property as well. That would be around $936 a year with a $500 deductible, he said.
The value of the property right now is $231,700, Paschall said.
“If we decided to take on the deed for this, it takes the property value of city-owned properties up to $365,265,” Paschall said.
Council members expressed concerns about the property being sold to a private individual, and cited the numerous ways the property is utilized by the community.
“We cannot let that be sold at the courthouse door; we just can’t,” said councilwoman Lori Charlton.
Paschall said he felt the community center should continue to be run the same way it currently is, with the Hazel Woman’s Club taking care of the operations as well as overseeing the rental of the property for various events.
“I think it would be in the best interests of the city to leave how it is being run the way it is,” Paschall said. “It has its own bank account, they take care of everything and the Hazel Woman’s Club does an absolutely wonderful job with making sure it is rented out. It is a vital part of the community and there are a lot of people who utilize that building.”
The council voted unanimously to take on the deed to the building.
Other items of note from the Monday meeting included a clean audit of the city from Pierce, Keller and Associates, who performed a state-required audit on the city. It was the first audit for Hazel since 2005, and CPA Nathan Crafton gave the city a clean bill of financial health.
The city also hired a new employee to handling mowing for the city following the resignation of Harold Wilkinson. The city said Ricky Walls had volunteered to serve in the roll, and Paschall said he would approach him about the position following the meeting.
