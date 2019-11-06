HAZEL – The Hazel City Council approved the pursuit of some new decor for the city for the holiday season during its November meeting Monday.
Hazel Mayor John Paschall presented the council with an option he said shouldn’t cost the city more than $3,000. That money could come out of a maintenance portion of the year’s budget, Paschall said.
“There has been talk over the last several years over our worn out decorations for the city,” Paschall said. “So I did a little bit of studying on it, and wire frames and things are not cheap, and even wreaths are not cheap. They can run you anywhere from $350 to $500 a wreath, and we have got 19 poles to decorate.”
Paschall said that he contacted Hobby Lobby and found that they had some bare wreaths on sale for about $20 a piece. He said the city could likely make their own wreaths and save a considerable amount of money doing so.
“The lights are the most expensive part, and they run almost a $1 a bulb,” he said. “We are looking at about 1,500 bulbs to replace everything.”
Paschall said those items with the other things they would need to make their own decorations, the total project would come in under $3,000.
“Instead of spending $8,000 to $12,000, which we do not have, on new lights for the city, we could build our own – which would not take long to do – for about $2,500,” Paschall said. “That will be brand new wreaths, lights, everything. It will just take a little bit of time to replace the bulbs. But these will be easier to hang, and storage will be much easier.”
Paschall said the new decorations could potentially be ready to go by the end of the month. The council voted to move forward with the construction of new decorations.
