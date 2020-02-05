HAZEL — The Hazel City Council got an update on the coming U.S. Census during its monthly meeting Monday night.
Hazel Councilwoman Jodi Hanneman has been involved in providing information on the census to the council. Monday, she discussed how the city might be able to assist in the coming efforts.
“The actual census is coming up and they are getting everything ready to roll out, so people will start getting mailers and postcards pretty soon,” Hanneman said. “We need to find a location here in Hazel where, if people don’t have computers or need assistance, they can go there.”
Among locations Hanneman had suggested were Hazel Baptist, or potentially City Hall itself.
“I suggested maybe setting up a laptop at Hazel Baptist or setting one up over here,” Hanneman said. “Mayor Paschall said that he would talk to the church to see if we could have the census group get together and come and talk to the church, and to see if we needed to set up some locations here in the city.”
Hanneman said people will still be receiving census information via the mail, and will have the opportunity to respond online rather than waiting for someone to come knock on their door. Having a location in the city would be a help to those individuals who would like to take advantage of that service but do not have internet access, or who may need assistance.
“When they mail the information out, they will send out a postcard first,” Hanneman said. “You can go online right away and take care of it if you want.”
Hanneman said mailing would begin sometime in March. She said that the Calloway County Public Library would be one such location in the county people could go to for help with the online information, but said that a Hazel location might be beneficial to help people in that area avoid a trek into Murray.
City Clerk Janice Wilkinson said that if the computer at City Hall was to be an option, someone from the city would need to be present at all times while that computer was in use. As Mayor John Paschall was absent from the Monday meeting, a concrete location will be discussed in the March meeting.
Other items of note during the monthly meeting included information that repairs to the ceiling at the Hazel Community Center had been completed. Wilkinson, who is a member of the Hazel Woman’s Club, asked anyone utilizing the center to no longer hand items from the ceiling.
