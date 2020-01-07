HAZEL — The Hazel City Council will give $500 to the Hazel Woman’s Club to help the group provide much-needed repairs to the ceiling of the Hazel Community Center.
The issue was brought before the council during the December meeting by Nancy Mieure of the woman’s club, originally asking the city for a donation of $1,500 if possible. Hazel Mayor John Paschall brought the issue before the council again, saying that the city could afford to make a donation of $500.
“If the council so wishes, we can make a donation up to $500,” Paschall said.
After some discussion, the council decided to make the donation. Councilman Monte Taylor made the motion and it was seconded by councilwoman Jodi Hanneman.
“I do think that the $500 would be well-spent over there,” Hanneman said. “It would be nice if we could give more, but we are staying fiscally responsible. But you could see that the ceiling was in need of repair.”
The council got a look at the condition of the ceiling in need of repair during its recent Christmas dinner.
“It was in pretty bad shape, we all saw that,” Taylor said. “If we could put $500 toward making those repairs I think it would be good for the community.”
