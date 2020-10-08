HAZEL – At its monthly meeting earlier this week, the Hazel City Council tabled a decision of how much to budget for cleaning up unkempt properties.
Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall updated the council on a discussion they had last month about a potential $25,000 expenditure for cleaning up properties.
“We were talking about possibly either pulling out $25,000 out of our general fund or to look at pulling $25,000 out of a CD,” Paschall said. “As I thought about it a little bit more, we don’t have to pull that money out until it is truly needed. So with that being said, what I would like to do is let the council decide – and I think this is a much better idea anyway – if the council so pleases, to accept taking $25,000 out of the account, that we go ahead and approve it but we will not pull it until we need it.
“Then at the time we need it, we can go into further discussion of whether we want to pull it out of the general fund or if we want to take it from a CD. Because if we pull it right now, it could lose a lot of interest if we decide on the CD. If we wait later in the year, we might not lose as much because of the renewal time or there may be enough in the general fund to pull it from there.”
Paschall was asked why the city needed to take out $25,000 upfront instead of approving each project as needed. He said that by allocating that specific amount, the expense could be a line item in the budget and the city won’t risk running out of money on a single job. He said that with most of the projects, the city won’t know the full cost until after it is completed. By budgeting $25,000, the city won’t risk – for example – estimating a job to be $10,000 and having it turn out to cost $12,000, he said.
Paschall said the city is looking in particular at dilapidated buildings. After the city sends a letter to the property owner, the owner has 30 days to get it up to code.
“If they don’t elect to do so, the city will then have the right to go and clean them up,” he said. “It is at their expense for us to go in and clean them up, but we have to pay the initial part of it. We’re just trying to get property values up, and one of the ways to do it is to clean properties up, because there are a lot of properties that would be worth a lot more (except that) the next door neighbor to them or the house behind them is not in (good shape).”
In other business:
• Paschall said there is an electrical pole on Calloway Street that has become “washed out.” He said he had talked to West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation last Friday about getting the hole filled around the pole.
“I’m afraid that if we get much more rain water, we’re going to have a downed pole, and it’s got two big transformers on it,” Paschall said. “It probably carries half the power, if not three-quarters of the power, for that whole east side of Hazel.”
• The council also briefly discussed Halloween. No decision was made about trick-or-treating hours, but Paschall encouraged residents to celebrate in a safe way, such as putting candy on one’s porch to avoid face-to-face contact with children.
• At the beginning of the meeting, a resident asked Paschall about getting a street light replaced at Third and Calloway streets. Paschall said he would contact WKRECC to do the work.
