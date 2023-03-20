HAZEL – A local couple was arrested Sunday after becoming hostile with Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies outside a Hazel home. 

While conducting an investigation, deputies encountered Jimmy Scott, 51, and Brandy Briggs (Scott), 39, both of Hazel. According to a CCSO press release, Scott struck a deputy in the face when the deputy tried to detain him. When he attempted to flee, a taser was used to gain control. Briggs was also detained after being combative. 