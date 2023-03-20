HAZEL – A local couple was arrested Sunday after becoming hostile with Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies outside a Hazel home.
While conducting an investigation, deputies encountered Jimmy Scott, 51, and Brandy Briggs (Scott), 39, both of Hazel. According to a CCSO press release, Scott struck a deputy in the face when the deputy tried to detain him. When he attempted to flee, a taser was used to gain control. Briggs was also detained after being combative.
Further investigation revealed that there were several small baggies of methamphetamine located under a tire of a vehicle where Jimmy Scott had initially been contacted. Both were arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.
Scott was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, more than two ounces), first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading (on foot); third-degree assault of a police officer; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Briggs was charged with obstructing governmental operations, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.