HAZEL – The Kentucky Heritage Council held a National Register public meeting at Hazel Baptist Church Tuesday to discuss the city being named an historic district.
Lisa Thompson, Kentucky National Register coordinator, began the meeting by saying that the National Register of Historic Places is a planning tool that communities can use to look at how they can grow in the future and how to protect historic resources. She said that Kentucky has the fourth-highest number of places that are on the national register with more than 537 historic districts in the commonwealth.
Thompson said it was learned that the 641 bypass would go around downtown Hazel, it raised a red flag and discussions started in 2019. The bypass could have a negative impact on the downtown area. When the land survey was completed, Hazel officials were told that the town should apply to be an historic district. They surveyed 78 properties, both commercial and residential, and decided that 51 of those properties count as contributing.
Thompson explained that there are four different criteria for a town to be considered an historic district and those include events that have happened that are significant, a significant person, architecture and below-ground resources. She said that Hazel is being nominated for its significance to its broad pattern in history, mainly being that it was a railroad town, and its support to the agriculture environment. She said that the period of significance is between 1890-1960, so any building built after 1960 is automatically non-contributing. She also explained that being on the registry does not restrict the use of the property, including alterations, and that only a local historic district can restrict what an owner can do, but Hazel does not have that.
After Thompson was finished talking, Mike Radeke, Restoration Project manager, talked about the Historic Preservation Tax Credits. He explained that the tax credit can do four things; preserve historic buildings, stimulate private investments, create jobs and revitalize communities. He also said that there are two tax credit programs, federal and state. Radeke said that the state is 16th in the nation for completed projects. He said that in 2021, the state approved 110 projects and only denied one. Radeke explained that this is not a tax reduction, but a tax credit that dollar-to-dollar reduces how much you owe in taxes. He said that the federal credit is only for income-producing properties and is a 20% credit on the money you spend on your building. To be eligible, you have to make a $20,000 minimum investment, be part of an historic district and follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. For the state credit, commercial, residential and non-profits are eligible. He said that if you are eligible for the federal credit, you are already eligible for the state credit. Money used for a house can receive up to 30% credit, and commercial owners can receive an additional, up to, 20% credit. You have to spend $20,000 in 24 months on your building before the state credit is received.
Thompson said the next step is that on Nov. 9, the nomination will be presented to the Kentucky Preservation Review Board which consists of 13 members that were appointed by the governor, and if they agree, they will make a recommendation to the National Park Services in Washington. Thompson said it is important to note that anyone can send a notarized letter to the KHC saying they object to the idea. People cannot ask to be taken out of the district, and can only object to the entire idea. If 50% of owners reject before Nov. 9, Hazel will be out of consideration. She estimates that by the middle February, they should hear from the National Park Services as to approval or not.
“I think this will be great for the city of Hazel,” Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall said. “It’s going to be something we can add to tourism. We’ve seen it decline from COVID and anything that can help bring the spark back into the city of Hazel…we just like to see (Hazel) grow and try to get back to what it was. It might take more diversity, it may be more antique stores, we don’t know, but I do think it will be great for tourism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.