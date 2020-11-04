HAZEL – At its monthly meeting Monday, the Hazel City Council hired a code enforcement officer, but the council again tabled a vote on how to allocate money for cleaning up unkempt properties.
The council voted to hire Jay Morgan as the city’s code enforcement officer, and Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall said the city would likely start using him sometime in 2021. The council also continued its discussion of potentially allocating $25,000 in the annual budget for cleaning up properties, but the item was once again tabled.
The council also tabled a proposal for sidewalk repairs. Paschall said the city is looking at applying for a 50/50 matching grant through the Kentucky League of Cities to repair 34 spots on sidewalks that need improvements because of safety hazards. The estimated cost is $2,500, and if awarded, the city hopes to receive $1,250.
“I think we’re going to hold off on that until the next fiscal year, and then we’re going to apply for the grant in 2021,” Paschall said. “We’ll probably bring it back up in March or something like that, and if they approve it, I can go ahead and figure it into the budget for the next fiscal year.”
The council also decided it would continue to avoid renting out the Hazel Community Center to the public.
“We were going to open it back up for the holidays for families, but we’ve decided we’re going to keep it closed because of COVID,” Paschall said. “We didn’t want to accept the liability if somebody (were diagnosed) and it was traced back to a gathering at the Hazel Community Center.”
The council also discussed $8,500 in COVID-19 relief funds the city is currently trying to secure from the Purchase Area Development District for the South 641 Water District. Paschall said on Tuesday that the details of how those funds will be secured and distributed to the water district still have to be ironed out. Paschall said that if the funds can be secured, the money would help the district make up for delinquent payments and other lost revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
