HAZEL – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested a Hazel man on drug-related charges.
SSCO said at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, Deputy John Hayden stopped a vehicle on KY 641, north of Murray, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were allegedly located in the vehicle.
Michael J. Bucy, 45, of Hazel, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
