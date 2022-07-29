HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them.
That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted felon Ronnie Sharp allegedly hid from multiple law enforcement agencies by entering the rear entrance of the home he shares with his wife, Tessa, and their two sons. The Crafts lives on the south side of Hazel, but are technically Henry County, Tennessee residents because of their Puryear address.
Craft, who is preparing to start his first year driving a bus for the Calloway County School District, moved to Hazel two years ago, along with his mother and stepfather, who both live next door. The Crafts were living in the Portland, Oregon area and decided to move to Hazel because they no longer wanted to be in a large city. Since they had family in Nashville, Tennessee, moving to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line seemed like a good way to live in a small town and be within driving distance of their relatives, he said.
“We love it here. I know all our neighbors, and back home, I didn’t; I only knew a couple of neighbors,” Craft said, adding with an ironic chuckle, “No crime. Ha, ha. But really, this was kind of a freak thing, I think.”
On Thursday morning, Craft said he had been running an errand and had just arrived back at home around 11 o’clock. Tessa was across the street babysitting for a friend, and he was inside the house with their boys, ages 11 and 15, for about five minutes when chaos suddenly erupted.
“I had to go take care of business, got back, and I heard some commotion and sirens,” Craft said. “So I came outside, and I didn’t know Calloway had that many sheriff’s (deputies). They were up and down the street, and Henry County too. My mom and dad live next door, and they came out and said a four-wheeler went through our back property and the police were chasing him. So a police officer came from over there in the back part of the property and was looking at me and asked if there was someone at my house.
“I said, ‘My kids are in the house, but no one else is.’ They asked, ‘Can I go in?’ and I said yes. So I came in and there was a shadow by our front door and there was a figure I didn’t know. He came (closer) and so I saw him starting to walk (from the kitchen to the living room). I came up to him and I put my finger on his chest and said, ‘Turn around and go out the way you came in!’ I ordered him a couple of times, and he started pushing through me. My oldest child was sitting on the couch, and I didn’t want him to get too close, so I put him in a ‘rear naked choke,’ some MMA (mixed martial arts) move. We landed on the couch and I started screaming for help.”
Craft said deputies had to bust through the front door because Sharp had apparently locked it behind him after entering.
“(The deputies) came in and we wrestled,” Craft said. “There were three cops and myself on the couch with him. My son’s leg was actually pinned underneath us, and he couldn’t get away. So they scuffled for a bit, they got him in custody, and the neighborhood’s safe again, I guess. But it was nerve-wracking. I mean, I had my kids here. Thank God he wasn’t armed. It could have been really bad really quick.”
Craft said Sharp bit his arm while the deputies were trying to apprehend him, so he went to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
“I got the antibiotics and did a blood panel, and then I have to wait for three months and come back and see if I have anything,” Craft said.
Tessa said she had put her friend’s baby down for a nap when she heard the law enforcement vehicles pull up to her house across the street.
“As soon as I got outside, I talked to a police officer, and I asked, ‘Are my kids in the house?’” Tessa said. “(They said) ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Is that guy still in my house?’ and they said, ‘Oh, no, he’s arrested; he’s right here.’ It all went down pretty quick.”
Craft’s mother, Carla Cook, said that with several elderly people living alone on the street, she was grateful the incident ended without anyone being seriously hurt.
“We’re just so happy that they got him, and we’re proud of my son,” Cook said. “It was pretty crazy around here. The cops were wonderful, and they were everywhere driving all around our property chasing this guy. With my grandkids in the house, we were really worried for a while, and I helped my neighbors lock up some of their sheds and stuff. We’re glad he’s caught and we don’t have to worry about that. It was pretty traumatic.”
Craft said his adrenaline was pumping for the rest of the day, and he wasn’t really able to relax until 8 that night. Unfortunately, because the front door had to be busted, the family’s collie, Raven, got loose, so they are now putting up flyers and posting on Facebook to try to find her.
Craft said that part of the attraction of a small town like Hazel is not having to worry about always locking your doors, but he and his neighbors will obviously have a different point of view from now on. While he thinks that is sad, he said he is incredibly thankful for the protection of this area’s public servants.
“I’ve got to say, we have some of the best police officers,” Craft said. “Those guys are amazing, and I really thank them for doing what they do. As upsetting as that was for me, they do that every day and they’ve got families they go home to, or think about maybe not being able to go home to.”
Sharp is being held at the Henry County Correctional Complex was arraigned via videoconference in Henry County General Sessions Court Friday morning. According to Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson, Sharp’s bond was set at $260,000, and he was appointed a public defender. A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
Lt. Gary Vandiver with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Sharp faces two charges of aggravated assault for allegedly assaulting deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO. He is charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest from a pursuit that occurred Monday afternoon. In addition, he is charged for theft of property for a Polaris Ranger reported stolen Monday night in the area of the earlier pursuit and a Chevy Malibu reported stolen overnight Monday in northern Henry County and recovered on Tuesday by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Vandiver said there had also already been a warrant out for Sharp’s arrest in connection to the theft of a lawnmower and other items.
Vandiver said the Henry County Metro Crime Unit is investigating Sharp’s case, and although charges related to the altercation Sharp had with Craft in his home had not been filed as of Thursday morning, they are expected. According to the Henry County government website, the Metro Crime Unit consists of an HCSO sergeant, two investigators with the Paris Police Department and the chief of the Puryear Police Department.
“They were on scene at the arrest, and that’s why Chief Dale Paschall of the Puryear Police Department is handling the investigation of what occurred on the Tennessee side of Hazel at the time of the arrest,” Vandiver said. He later added, “What I’m understanding is … he made entry into the residence and fought the homeowner. He locked the door, and that’s where the kidnapping (charges) are coming from. That’s still under investigation by our Metro Crime Unit, and those charges are pending.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
