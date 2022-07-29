HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them.

That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted felon Ronnie Sharp allegedly hid from multiple law enforcement agencies by entering the rear entrance of the home he shares with his wife, Tessa, and their two sons. The Crafts lives on the south side of Hazel, but are technically Henry County, Tennessee residents because of their Puryear address.