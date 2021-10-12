HAZEL – According to Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Fluke, 40 of Hazel, was involved in a single-vehicle collision Sunday.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., CCSO responded to the 2600 block of Crossland Road for a report of a single-vehicle injury collision, a news release said. Upon their arrival, they located a vehicle on its side in the roadway.
Preliminary investigation indicated Fluke was operating a white 2006 Infiniti SUV when, for reasons believed to be related to a deer in the roadway, he swerved off the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree and overturned.
Fluke was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
