MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that a Calloway County teenager is facing charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that resulted in an injury wreck.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a Marshall deputy observed a Ford Mustang at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday that was headed east on U.S. 68 East in the Briensburg community, about a mile southeast of Draffenville. As the deputy activated the emergency lights of his vehicle, it was reported that the operator of the Mustang attempted to flee, accelerating to well over 100 mph.
Additional Marshall units soon joined the pursuit and eventually closed in on the suspect vehicle on Big Bear Highway. It was here that the sheriff’s office said that the Mustang’s operator again attempted to flee, this time, nearly striking a deputy’s vehicle head on.
Eventually, the operator failed to negotiate a curve while traveling at a high rate of speed and the sheriff’s office said the Mustang ran off the roadway and overturned.
The operator was quickly taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said, and identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Hazel. The suspect’s name was not released.
The driver was taken to Marshall County Hospital in Benton and was treated for minor injuries and released. Upon release, the juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah. The sheriff’s office also said there were three other juveniles who were passengers in the Mustang and all sustained injuries in the wreck. There was no word as to the seriousness of their injuries or their identities.
The Hazel driver was charged with the following offenses:
• Speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit
• Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs in the first degree
• Fleeing or evading police in the first degree
• Reckless driving
• Wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree
• Three counts of wanton endangerment other persons in the first degree.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
